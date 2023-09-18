France to allow loss-making petrol sales to bust fuel inflation

Advertisement

France's prime minister, Élisabeth Borne announced on Saturday that French fuel retailers would soon - for a limited time - be allowed to sell petrol/gasoline and diesel at a loss in an effort to combat against rising prices.

"This never-before-seen measure will give us concrete results for the French public, without subsidising fuel," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told daily Le Parisien at the weekend.

Selling fuel at a loss could lead to up "half a euro in savings per litre of petrol", according to an estimate given to RTL by France's government spokesperson, Olivier Véran on Sunday.

Retailers are currently prevented from selling fuel at a loss under a 1963 law, designed in part to protect small and independent retailers.

In order to bring this plan into action, France's parliament will therefore need to vote for the law to be relaxed for a short period of time.

How much have prices risen by?

As of Monday, the average price for diesel in France was €1.95 per litre, and the average price for petrol (SP 95 E10) was €1.96 per litre.

Fuel prices have begun to climb again in France. After a lull over the summer, the business weekly Les Echos reported that diesel had increased by over €0.20 in the past two months and petrol had gone up by €0.12.

French ministers have insisted that higher prices are down to global oil market factors, including Saudi and Russian production cuts, the recent devastating floods in Libya and forecasts of still lower supply in the fourth quarter.

So far the French government had pushed price limits and called on groups to prolong at-cost sales to try and ease the pain, urging major fuel sellers to show "solidarity" towards drivers.

Oil giant TotalEnergies -- which operates one-third of French forecourts -- said it would keep prices for petrol and diesel capped at €1.99 per litre into next year.

In France, rising fuel costs have sparked social movements, namely the 'Yellow Vests' protests of 2018-2019 which occurred after plans for a new fuel tax.

When can consumers expect prices to drop?

France's finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, told French broadcaster France 2 that he hoped the measure would take effect "starting on December 1st, for a period of six months".

🔴🗣️ Bruno Le Maire confirme que les grands distributeurs pourront vendre leur carburant à perte pendant 6 mois d'ici "début décembre" mais rappelle que "l'Etat ne peut pas porter à lui seul le coût de l'#inflation". #Les4V @BrunoLeMaire pic.twitter.com/h2rMnJ3wvp — Telematin (@telematin) September 18, 2023

"The state can't bear the cost of inflation by itself, otherwise that will deepen the deficit," Le Maire said on Monday.

French environment minister, Agnès Pannier-Runacher told BFMTV that "the law will be presented in the next few days to the Council of Ministers, then in October to the National Assembly, and we hope to vote on it in November."

Will prices drop at all stations?

If France's parliament approves the plan, then it would depend on the individual fuel retailers to put it into action, which will depend on their own capacity to do so.

Fabrice Godefroy, an expert with the French association 40 millions d'automobilistes told Europe 1 that he believes this may not represent a huge change for motorists. "When it comes to distributors who are not also producers (eg. TotalEnergies), they have very small margins on this.

"We're talking about a margin of just one to two centimes, depending on the fuel. That would be a fairly small reduction, which would not be enough for motorists".

What about opposition from smaller service stations?

With low-cost petrol mainly a way to bring in customers who go on to buy higher-margin items, large retailers have been calling for the right to sell at a loss -- meeting opposition from smaller service stations.

"My members get 40 or 50 percent of their income from fuel sales, so if they sell at a loss, I'd give them three months" to survive, Francis Pousse, president of the Mobilians industry group representing 5,800 independent service stations, told AFP.

Large groups "can't keep losing €0.15 on every litre of fuel," Pousse added, saying he was "sceptical" of the measure's effect on purchasing power.

France's law against selling at a loss got a high-profile outing in 2018, when supermarket giant Intermarche admitted that offers of up to 70 percent discounts on products including Nutella chocolate spread were not in line with the rules.

The firm was later fined €375,000 over the promotions, which triggered scenes of shoving and even fights in several of its shops over pots of the creamy hazelnut treat.