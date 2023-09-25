On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Jewish festival - Yom Kippur, a day of atonement and fasting for Jewish people, began Sunday night and will end at nightfall on Monday.

Macron environment announcement - French president Emmanuel Macron will present "France's vision" for ecological planning on on Monday, September 25th

Fashion week - Women's Fashion Week returns to Paris starting on September 25th and running until October 3rd.

Tax payments - Anyone who owes income taxes (solde à payer) to French tax authorities should have been notified in their online tax account. For amounts below €300, the French government will automatically subtract the amount from your bank account on Monday. If the amount owed is above €300, then Monday will represent the first staggered payment date. The other dates are Thursday, October 26th; Monday, November 27th; and Wednesday, December 27th. More information here.

Tuesday

Rail strike - Train services across France are likely to disrupted on Tuesday September 26th after unions called a one day strike. Passengers are advised to check their train is running as normal before setting off. RER and Transilien commuter services ion Paris are set to run fewer services than normal.

Strike at Pôle Emploi - The CGT union, which represents workers at France's unemployment office (pôle emploi) has called on employees to walk out in protest of the government's new 'full employment' bill set to be debated in parliament on Tuesday. CGT said in a statement that the bill is "a new attack on our social protection system."

Wednesday

Festival du Film Britannique - The British Film Festival of Dinard - arguably the most British of French seaside resorts - is 33 years old this year. It runs from September 27th to October 1st and celebrates the best new release and classic British films.

Thursday

International Safe Abortion Day - Known in French as 'Journée internationale pour le droit à l’avortement'. There may be small demonstrations organised in some French cities and towns.

Friday

European Researchers' Night: Each year, researchers and academics are celebrated with the European Researchers Night. Universities across France take part, allowing the public to come and speak with researchers across disciplines to discuss and learn about their material.

Sunday

Central Paris goes car free - As part of 'Paris respire', the French capital closes off the first four arrondissements to cars every first Sunday of the month. In previous months, the air pollution monitoring group Airparif found that car-free days can reduce pollution by five to 20 percent, significantly improving air quality.