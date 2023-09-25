Nationwide French rail strike to disrupt train services on Tuesday

Advertisement

The strikes comes after three of France's major unions representing national rail service (SNCF) workers - CGT, Sud-Rail and CFDT - had issued a joint strike notice calling on workers to walk out from 7pm on Monday until 8am on Wednesday.

The unions are calling for better pay and conditions.

In terms of disruption, delays and cancellations are likely to be seen across the SNCF network, including RER and Transilien commuter trains in the Paris region, regional TER lines, and high-speed TGV trains.

Le Parisien reported on Monday that TER (regional) lines would likely be most affected by the disruption.

In the Paris region, services will be disrupted on RER lines C, D and E, as well as Transilien lines N and P.

SNCF was expected to publish a detailed list of lines and services that will be affected by the industrial action at 5pm on Monday.

In the strike announcement, unions called for mobilisation to "put a stop to the harmful plans to dismantle the SNCF and to win general pay rise," as well as for the "recognition of the technical nature of our jobs by raising our bonuses."