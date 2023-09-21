PODCAST: Will France's 'desperate' fuel price plan work and how to end the danger of French hunters?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to talk about all the latest developments in France.

We start with the "never-before-seen measure" on inflation which may not sound particularly radical to an anglo audience - allowing retailers to sell petrol or diesel at a loss. We explain why this will require a law change in France, how it will work and whether it is indeed a sign of desperation on the part of the government.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below

The other big event in France this week is Senate elections - or perhaps they aren't big at all. We explain why voting for France's second chamber of government attracts so little attention.

Advertisement

And as the hunting season begins we're looking at the newest safety measures - including a €1,500 fine for hunters who are drunk in charge of a gun - and why they are needed for a sport that has a tragic record of accidental deaths.

As France gets a new addition to the UNESCO world heritage site list, we take a look at a few of the best sites to visit - and add an update on the reopening of Paris landmark Notre-Dame.

And stay tuned to the end for our French language section - this week we're sharing those little abbreviations and contractions that will give your French that local flavour.

You can find all episodes of Talking France here - and if you like what you hear, consider leaving us a review on the platform where you get your podcasts, as this really helps other people to find us.

Further reading: