Wine tips, cycling and property taxes: 6 essential articles for life in France

In case you missed it, a sporting event kicked off in France on Friday, and it runs through all the way to the end of October. Apparently, it’s quite big and important…

Everything you need to know about France's Rugby World Cup

If you’re thinking of selling a French property, it's a very good idea to be aware of the rules around paying Capital Gains Tax (impôt sur les plus-values) in France.

How much Capital Gains Tax will you pay if you sell your French property?

Speaking of property… France is a country of second homes - almost 1 in 10 properties is a holiday home, with buyers - both French and foreign - living their dream of a home by the sea or in the mountains. Here’s a breakdown of the numbers.

MAPS: Where in France has the largest number of second-homes

Last week, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo congratulated her team on the construction of 52 new bike lanes this summer - but how close is the French capital to achieving its ambition of becoming 100 percent cycle-friendly?

LATEST: How close is Paris to its goal of being a 100% cycle-friendly city?

Mention French cinema and people tend to think of serious arthouse fare - but actually France has produced some great funny, romantic or even trashy films that nonetheless tell you something about the country. Here are a few of our favourites.

12 popular French films that teach you something about France

Autumn in France means 'Foire aux vins' wine sales - but if you’ve ever felt dazed and confused when deciding which wine to buy in a French supermarket, here are a few expert tips to help you choose a decent bottle (or two)...

Eight tips on buying wine in a French supermarket