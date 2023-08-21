Weather alerts across France as heatwave set to continue

Advertisement

The dôme de chaleur (heat dome) has been stuck over France since last week, bringing very high temperatures that prompted the prime minister to hold a crisis meeting and launch the emergency heatwave hotline.

On Monday, French weather forecaster Météo France placed 50 of France's 96 mainland départements - plus the microstate of Andorra - on orange alert for high temperatures, while a further 14 départements are on yellow alert.

READ ALSO 7 French expressions to complain about the heat

Only the north of the country is spared the exceptional temperatures, with the mercury predicted to top 40C across the south.

Weather alerts for Monday, August 21. Map: Meteo France

The high temperatures began on Thursday and are predicted to continue through Tuesday and Wednesday before falling.

READ ALSO French government advice for staying cool in a heatwave

In addition to the sustained high temperatures, areas in the south have seen repeated 'tropical nights' where the temperature does not fall below 20C, making it hard to sleep and exacerbating heat stress, especially in the elderly.

Hospitals in the south of France said they had begun to see an increase in emergency admissions of people with heat-related illnesses.