Seven French expressions to help you complain about the heat

C'est insupportable

It's unbearable. If you are finding the current temperatures a touch warm, you might want to use this to complain to your friends and neighbours. You could use it as la chaleur est insupportable (the heat is unbearable) or ces températures sont insupportable (these temperatures are unbearable).

Je crève de chaud

I'm dying of heat. Not literally, of course, but if you want to express something similar to the English phrases 'I'm boiling' or 'I'm roasting' this is a good one. If you've actually been taken ill by the heat and need medical help, you would say you have insolation (sunstroke).

READ ALSO

Photo: AFP

La canicule The heatwave. You will see this a lot on weather forecasts and TV updates at the moment, but it's useful if you want to reference the unusually hot temperatures. So you could ask plaintively Quand cette canicule prendra-t-elle fin? (when is this heatwave set to end?). The alternative phrase for heatwave is the more literal translation un vague de chaleur. Un soleil de plomb “A lead sun” is the French version of a “blazing” or “scorching sun”, generally alone in a cloudless sky and inescapable. If you really want to emphasise this state of affairs, add the verb taper (to beat), as in, le soleil de plomb tape tout l’après-midi, or “the scorching sun beats down all afternoon”.

Un bain de soleil

You may well be taking one of these: “a sun bath”, or “sun bathing”. The term can also be used for the long deck chairs dedicated to this type of activity. If that is your plan, make very sure that you stock up on la crème solaire (suncream) and seek out the odd patch of l'ombre (shade).

Fondre comme neige au soleil

“To melt like snow in the sun”, or to dissipate rapidly. Despite the luminous language, this phrase is often used when talking about money, or rather the disappearance thereof, as in toutes mes économies se sont fondues comme neige au soleil - “all my savings melted away like snow in the sun”.

Après la pluie, le beau temps

Meaning “after the rain, good weather”, this proverb is actually not usually used to talk about what’s happening in the sky, but more generally about life. It suggests that bad or difficult times will inevitably be followed by better times. So keep your head up, and enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend.