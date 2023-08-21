On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Road closures - Due to ongoing road works on the Paris ringroad (périphérique), sections will be closed at nighttime throughout August. On Monday, the inner ring road from Porte des Lilas to Porte d’Orléans will be inaccessible between 9.30pm until 6am on Tuesday.

Holiday traffic - As families start to slowly return home after their August holidays, France's traffic watchdog has placed the entire country on 'orange' alert for heavier traffic than usual.

Tuesday

Heatwave - With France facing another summer heatwave, forecasters have predicted that Tuesday and Wednesday will be the days when temperatures peak, with much of the country expected to see the mercury rise above 30C. Weather experts believe it will begin cooling down in the latter half of the week.

Road closures - More nighttime road closures on Paris' ring road will take place on Tuesday evening, this time between Porte Briançon and Porte de Bagnolet.

Wednesday

Rock en Seine festival - Rock music lovers can rejoice with stars like Billie Eilish, Florence + the Machine, The Strokes, Placebo, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs make their way to the Paris area for this year’s Rock en Seine festival at Domaine national de Saint-Cloud from August 23rd to August 27th. Details here.

Road closures - The outer Paris ring road between Porte Briançon and Porte de Bagnolet will also be closed on Wednesday night for works.

Saturday

Water convoy protest - A group of cyclists and tractor-drivers protesting against the construction of 'méga-bassines' in south west France are expected to arrive in Paris on Saturday, August 26th, ending their week-long convoy. The protesters plan to stay in the capital for two days, potentially meeting in front of the Ministry of Agriculture, according to reports by Le Parisien.

Holiday traffic - Even though French schools do not go back until September 4th, a significant number of families will hit the roads on Saturday, coming home from their August holidays. As such, Bison Futé has placed the whole of France on 'red' alert for very heavy traffic for returns.