Drivers in Paris face périphérique ring road closures in August

Advertisement

For motorists looking to use the périphérique ring road (beltway) this August, annual construction projects may cause some inconvenience and increased traffic.

Road closures will start at 9.30pm in the evening and run until 6am the following morning. But, crucially, traffic will start to be diverted away from the to-be closed sections some 20 minutes earlier.

Meanwhile, embankment lanes beside the Seine, otherwise known as les voies sur berge, will be closed from 10pm to 6am. In addition to road closures, there will also be delays and disruption on Paris public transport this summer as well.

READ ALSO Metro, tram and RER: The disruption on Paris transport this August

The following road closures will take place (at nighttime) throughout the month of August. The inner ring road (péripherique interieure) refers to traffic moving in a clockwise direction around Paris. The outer ring road is for traffic moving anti-clockwise.

Tuesday, August, 1st, and Wednesday, August, 2nd: The inner ring road between Porte Dauphine and Porte de Bagnolet.

Wednesday, August 2nd, and Thursday, August 3rd: The outer ring road from Porte de Bagnolet to Porte Maillot.

Thursday, August 3rd, and Friday, August, 4th: Closure of the outer ring road from Porte de Bagnolet to Porte Maillot. Voies sur berge (riverside lanes) from the voie Mazas to the Bercy radial link to the A4 will also be closed that night.

Advertisement

Monday, August 7th, and Tuesday, August 8th: Closure of the inner ring road from Porte Dauphine to Porte de Bagnolet. Voies sur berge between Garigliano and Bir-Hakeim, heading towards Paris, will also be closed.

Wednesday, August 9th, and Thursday, August 10th: The outer ring road from from Porte Maillot to Porte de Châtillon.

Wednesday, August 16th: The inner ring road from quai d'Issy

to Porte de la Muette.

Thursday, August 17th: Inner ring road between Porte de Vincennes and Porte d'Ivry. Voies sur berge lanes from pont de Tolbiac to Bercy radial link also closed.

Monday, August 21st: The inner ring road from Porte des Lilas to Porte d’Orléans.

Advertisement

Tuesday, August 22nd and Wednesday, August 23rd: Outer ring road from Porte Brancion to Porte de Bagnolet.

Monday, August 28th: Inner ring road from quai d’Issy to Porte de la Muette. Voies sur berge lanes into Paris from A4 to the Institut medico-légal.

Tuesday, August 29th: Outer ring rod from Porte de la Muette to the A13.

Wednesday, August 30th: Inner ring road from Porte Dauphine to Porte de Bagnolet.

Thursday, August 31st: Outer ring road from Porte de Bagnolet to Porte Maillot.

You can also access the downloadable PDF map showing these road closures, courtesy of French daily Le Parisien.

Some of the roadworks this summer include the preparation of reserved Olympic Games’ lanes on the northern section of the périphérique between Porte de Vanves and Porte de Bercy. These lanes will enable athletes and official delegations to reach training and competition sites more easily next summer.

READ MORE: Why the Paris périphérique is more than just a ringroad