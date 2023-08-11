Paris airport shuttle closed for works

Advertisement

A large portion of the northern half of the RER B line, which connects Paris to the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport, will be closed this weekend due to planned works.

As a result, those looking to get from Paris Gare du Nord station to the CDG airport will need to consider alternative transportation options between Saturday August 12th and Monday August 14th (inclusive).

The RER B North line will be closed between Gare du Nord and Aulney-sous-bois, as well as between Gare du Nord Mitry-Claye, on the other part of the northern branch not going toward the airport.

This means that the RER B will operate between Aulney-sous-bois and the airport, but those looking to depart from Paris will not be able to do so.

It also means that those departing from the airport between Saturday and Sunday will only be able to ride the RER B until Aulney-sous-Bois, not into the city of Paris.

How can I get from Paris to the airport?

If you need to travel between CDG airport and Paris, you might also consider taking the Roissy Bus, which departs from Paris-Opéra (at the corner of rue Scribe and rue Auber) several times a day.

The ride is typically 60 minutes long, depending on traffic and it costs €16.20 one way. The bus stops at the following terminals: Terminal 1, Terminal 3, Terminal 2AC, Terminal 2D, and Terminal 2EF.



In terms of frequency, the bus runs at least once (typically twice) every 30 minutes. Similarly, the bus departs the airport at least once every 20 minutes to go toward Paris-Opéra.

You may also consider taking a taxi between Paris and the airport. Keep in mind that there are set fares for licenced cabs - between CDG airport and the right bank (rive droite) the price is capped at €55, and between the left bank (rive gauche) it is capped at €62.

Be careful of the unlicenced taxi drivers who target tourists at the airport - if anyone approaches you offering a ride, this person is unlicenced and may rip you off. Instead go to the designated taxi rank or ask a member of airport staff.

Finally, you could take the RER D from Gare-du-Nord to Stade-de-France Saint-Denis station and take one of the replacement buses to service areas around the closed RER B stations. However, keep in mind that this alternative journey may be longer than the bus or taxi.

Why is the line closed and will there be further disruption?

While August is normally a month marked by line and station closures on public transport due to construction projects, there are more disruptions this year as the country makes final preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games taking place next summer.

There are other closures to be expected on metro lines, as well as along the Paris ring road at nighttime, during the month of August due to works.

