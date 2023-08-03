Forest fire risk: Area of southern France placed on highest warning level

Advertisement

The Bouches-du-Rhône département in southern France, which contains the city of Marseille, has been placed on 'very high' (red) alert for forest fires on Friday.

France's national weather service, Météo France, listed the area as red on its wildfire forecasting map, which provides updated predictions daily.

READ MORE: MAP: How to check for wildfire alerts in France

On Thursday, three départements in south-eastern France: Bouches-du-Rhône, Vaucluse, and Var were on the 'high' (orange) alert, but as for Friday, the Vaucluse and Var départements will remain at the orange level, along with Hérault, and Bouches-du-Rhône will move to red.

Météo France predictions for Friday, August 4th

Météo France explained that windy conditions on Friday "make the risk of forest and vegetation fires starting and spreading very high compared to normal summer levels".

This marks the second time this season where Météo France has placed the Bouches-du-Rhône département on red alert for fires.

Advertisement

Will the alert lead to park and forest closures?

As such, several forest areas (massifs) have been closed to the public on the region, including the Rougadou, Alpilles, Chambremont, Castillon, Sulauze, Arbois and Côte Bleue Massifs. Meanwhile, Le Parisien reported that an additional six forest areas in the Var département and in the Rhône valley were expected to close to the public as well.

#FeuxDeForêt | Ce jeudi 3 août dans le #Var :

🔴 6️⃣ massifs forestiers sont en risque 🔥TRÈS SÉVÈRE : ⛔️ accès interdit

🟠 3️⃣ massifs sont en risque 🔥 SÉVÈRE : accès déconseillé

ℹ Carte d'accès aux massifs 👉 https://t.co/zmQJwhRODT pic.twitter.com/EwQMZuzvUh — Préfet du Var (@Prefet83) August 2, 2023

You can keep up to date with forest and hiking area closures by visiting the préfecture website for that département.

As of Thursday morning, the popular tourist attraction, the Calanques cliffs near Marseille, were expected to remain open.

READ MORE: Do heatwaves cause wildfires in France?