How to check the forest fire risk in your part of France

France recorded its first major forest fire of 2023 in mid April - exceptionally early for such an event - when 900 hectares of land burned in the Pyrenees-Orientale département, close to the border with Spain.

With fears rising about fires in the summer ahead, the government has announced a Météo des fôrets - weather forecast for the forests - giving real-time info about the risk of fires.

The summer of 2022 was a terrible year for wildfires across Europe, with France particularly badly hit. In total an area seven times the size of Paris burned and more than 19,000 wildfires were recorded.

Although forest fires in the south of France are not uncommon in summer, 2022 saw fires break out across the country in areas including Brittany and eastern France, in addition to the south.

With many parts of the country already on drought alerts and forecasters predicting another hot summer, fears are growing about forest fires.

And this is where Météo France comes in - its new service will involve fire risk maps, updated every couple of days over the summer which will tell householders of the risk in their area, and explain what preventative steps they can take.

The weather forecaster will use criteria including rain, humidity, air temperature, wind strength, dryness of the vegetation, local terrain and species of vegetation in order to assign a risk level - similar to the existing Indice forêt météo (Forest Weather Index, or FMI), which was developed in Canada in the late 1970s and estimates the possibility of a fire outbreak and its potential for spread.

According to Franceinfo, the new map tool will be on a scale of four levels, with preventative and informative messages that will appear to accompany the highest risk levels.

It will be produced every day by Météo France at the end of the afternoon, starting from mid-May and running until the end of September. Two maps will be made available - the first will show risk levels for the day following, and the second will show risk levels for the days after.

The map will be published by Météo France on its website and other related media, thus allowing information to be communicated at a national level.

Part of the goal is to help limit the number of people entering forests during periods of high-risk - in 2022 it was estimated that 90 percent of the forest fires were started by humans, most accidentally.

French interior minister Gérald Darmanin warned on Monday that when it comes to wildfires, "we are going to experience an extremely difficult summer in 2023, probably at least as difficult as that summer of 2022".

As we move into summer, property owners are advised to take wildfire precautions including clearing vegetation and pruning trees and plants.