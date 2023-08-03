EXPLAINED: Can you swim in France's largest rivers?

Advertisement

Wild swimming is very popular on the other side of the border, in Germany and Switzerland, but you might want to think twice before you jump into a river or lake in France.

What are the rules?

While there are no national rules banning swimming in rivers or lakes, but municipalities can set up their own restrictions based on safety risks associated with the water or health concerns due to pollution.

The categories, according to French daily Le Figaro, are: "une baignade autorisée et surveillée" (swimming allowed and supervised); "une baignade autorisée et non surveillée" (swimming allowed and not supervised); "une baignade interdite" (swimming prohibited).

While it is possible that municipal (or prefectoral) decrees will prohibit swimming in certain areas for short periods of time due to an environmental concern - like dangerous algae or bacteria, many local rules are permanent rather than temporary.

Typically, signs are posted nearby to inform people whether or not the body of water is authorised for swimming, which could mean that one part of a river or lake is closed off while other parts are open. If swimming is forbidden, the sign would read Baignade Interdite.

However, local authorities are not required to sign-post all parts of a body of water. For areas where swimming is popular and permitted, but not supervised, the standard exists that a sign should be posted so people know it is 'swim at your own risk'. If there are specific dangers, like quicksand, this should be signposted.

What about France's major rivers?

The Seine

France's best known river, the source of the Seine is actually near to Dijon in central France. The river then traverses Paris as it heads out toward the sea.

Swimming in the Seine in Paris has been forbidden for sanitary reasons, as well as concerns about heavy boat traffic, since 1923, though before that it was not uncommon.

However, it could become possible again soon as Paris' city hall has funded a project to clean up the Seine prior to the 2024 Paris Olympics, as organisers hope to host several swimming events, including the triathlon and 10k swimming marathon, in the river's waters.

Afterwards, the goal is to create 23 bathing sites along the Seine, with five in Paris itself and the rest in the suburbs and greater Paris area. All of this is subject to pollution reduction efforts.

If you really want a taste of Seine river water, you can always visit the Paris Plage at the Bassin de la Villette, which links the Canal de L'Ourq to the Canal St Martin. It's not the Seine of course but it does connect two parts of the river.

Each summer, the city creates multiple enclosed pool-type structures on the Bassin de le Villette for free public swimming.

The Loire

Even though the Loire may appear shallow to onlookers, it is actually quite a dangerous river. Swimming in it has been banned for decades, after 19 children died by drowning in 1969.

The river bed is unstable, with shifting sands and strong currents that have been known to take even strong swimmers by surprise. Swimming in the Loire in the Loir-et Cher département can get you a minimum fine of €11.

Some communes situated along the river have allowed for supervised swimming areas during the summer, such as Mont-près-Chambord. In most places along the river, however, swimming is not permitted or advised.

The Rhône

Most French communes along the Rhône have forbidden swimming in the river. However, if you cross the border into Switzerland, you will find that swimming is permitted in certain areas.

In Lyon, it is strictly forbidden to swim in either the Rhône or Saône river. Those who ignore the rule risk a fine of up to €38.

Similar to Paris, Lyon is considering creating dedicated swimming areas in the Rhône river, but as of August 2023 there were no official plans for how this would be pursued, or how pollution in the river would be addressed.

In an interview with regional newspaper, Le Progrès, François Rapin, the head of the international commission for the protection of waters around Lake Geneva, explained that when it comes to swimming in rivers, "the further you go from the source, the poorer the quality of the water, especially when the river flows through built-up areas".

This provides context for why swimming in the Rhône river near Lake Geneva may be safer than by Lyon.

On the way towards Geneva, the Rhône flows through over 30 French communes, and some have set up supervised swimming areas (aqua loisirs), like the commune of Seyssel.

The Rhine

In Basel, Switzerland, people love to swim in Rhine. Each year, there is a Basel Rhine swim that attracts thousands.

But on the French side, swimming in the Rhine is less common, but as of 2022 it was not forbidden. According to France Bleu, swimming is not allowed at certain rocky parts of the river, upstream from Strasbourg, but near the city it is technically permitted.

Local authorities still advise people to use caution, particularly keeping an eye out for boats. As for swimming in the canals of the Rhine in Alsace, this is forbidden and punishable by fines.

The Garonne

The Garonne river covers a long distance, running from the Pyrenees to the Gironde estuary. Near Bordeaux, the river is known for large differences between high tide and low tide, which can create dangerous currents, according to Actu France. As such, near the city, it is forbidden to swim in the Garonne, also owing to the fact that larger merchant ships pass through, making it unsafe.

The Garonne also runs through the French city of Toulouse - where swimming is also not allowed. However, there have been recent open water swimming competitions held in the Garonne in Toulouse.

Most communes along the river do not allow swimming, but there is one area where it is permitted - in the town of Marmande, specifically along the Plage de la Filhole.

What about wild swimming locations that I can definitely swim in?

Typically, lakes are a safer bet than rivers, as many have dedicated beaches - or base de loisirs - with lifeguards, picnic areas and canoes or other water sports.

One of the most popular lakes for outdoor swimming in France is Lac Annecy, known for its sparkling blue waters, in the eastern part of the country.

As for smaller rivers, there are public swimming areas along the Ardèche river in southern-central France, particularly by the well-known "Pont d'Arc". The same goes for the Hérault river, notably at the Pont du Diable, as well as the Gorges du Tarn, known for beautiful canyon views, in southern France.

Another well-liked smaller river for swimming is the Dordogne. The valley of Dordogne, in southwest France, counts over 21 'beaches' with swimming areas along the river.

And of course - people flock to the Calanques cliffs near Marseille to enjoy an outdoor swim. During the summer, the cliffs are so popular that a reservation system has been introduced to protect against over-tourism and possible environmental destruction that comes with it.

Prior to making your plans, be sure to check the website of the local préfecture to verify there are not any temporary closures in place.