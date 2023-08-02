Bare chests and bikinis: Do French beach resorts have rules for what to wear?

Advertisement

France has a reputation for being somewhat laissez-faire when it comes to clothing in public. It certainly has its fair share of topless and nudist beaches.

But, while both men and women routinely go topless on French beaches, when you’re in the streets, stores, or restaurants in the town it’s a different story.

Suitable dress rules apply in most towns and cities across the country. The mayor of the resort of La Grand-Motte, near Montpellier, has recently increased fines for ‘inappropriate dress’ in the town from €38 to €150 - though local authorities have said they have adopted an 'educate first, fine later' policy.

The decree applies to the town centre apart from beaches and promenades directly next to the shore. It bans bare chests, and people wearing only swimming costumes, bikinis, or swim shorts.

Rules on appropriate clothing while walking the streets of the Mediterranean coastal town have been in place since 2008, but have recently been tightened to persuade holidaymakers back into their clothes when they’re not on the beachfront.

An awareness campaign - with the slogan En ville, je m'habille (In town, I get dressed) - is intended to remind visitors to shirt up in the streets and in restaurants.

What about other parts of France?

It is a good idea to know the rules wherever you happen to be. Bylaws similar to the ones in La Grand-Motte are common in most towns and cities across France.

While there are no national laws in France banning public nudity, there are local and national laws against disturbing public order. Local mayors, too, do - as the one at La Grande-Motte did - add their own local bylaws.

And, even on the beach, it’s not necessarily guaranteed that topless sunbathing for women is acceptable everywhere. Be sure to check signage and local rules before getting undressed.

In the country's capital, Paris, admittedly not a coastal resort, local rules state that people should be dressed in a manner that is “decent and in accordance with good morals and public order”.

Anyone caught wearing inappropriate clothing in the public space faces a €38 fine.