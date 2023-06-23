Naturism: Why France is the best country to get naked in

Advertisement

Every year an estimated 2.6 million French people plus 2 million foreigners take part in naked tourism in France.

France is in fact regarded as the world’s number one naturist destination. According to the country’s tourist board, which actively promotes naturist holidays, there are 150 naturist beaches in France whether by the sea, lakes or rivers.

There are 188 naturist clubs, 165 naturist campsites, 10 dedicated naturist hotels. And the tourism sector helps keep 3,000 people in work.

Hear the team from The Local discuss naturism in the latest episode of the Talking France podcast. Download here or listen on the link below

So, what makes France so popular with naturists?

Tourism

In part, naturists come to France for the same reasons as everyone else. France is, let's not forget, the world's leading tourist destination and that's because of its many attractions from beautiful beaches to gorgeous countryside and a rich cultural and historic heritage.

Advertisement

France welcomes around 11 million foreign tourists every year, although in fact the vast bulk of France's tourism trade is domestic tourist - French people decamping to the mountains, the seaside or the country to enjoy their generous annual holiday allowance.

READ ALSO 6 reasons why France is so popular with tourists

Naturism is a year-round activity although for obvious practical reasons it's more common in the summer.

Among the tourists are people who already ready practice naturism at home and just want to travel and experience France's beautiful beaches and countryside, along with people trying out naturism for the first time and looking for a relaxed and accepting environment.

Naked people walk to the beach of the Arnaoutchot naturist camp site in southwestern France.

Photo by GEORGES GOBET / AFP

Naturist culture

Naturism is popular in France and the country has a thriving nudist scene - there are at least 150 naturist associations around France and an estimated 88,000 nudists in Paris alone.

However, the activity tends to be limited to certain areas - in contrast to places like Germany where naturism is a lot more part of everyday life. In certain countries, such as the Scandinavian ones, it's normal to be naked in the sauna or perhaps while swimming - but in France being naked is not part of everyday life.

Conversely, this may have helped the naturism tourism sector, as France now has a large number of dedicated naturist holiday resorts.

The most famous of these is Cap d'Agde, on the French Riviera, which has been a designated naturist spot since 1973. The Village Naturiste forms a large, self-contained part of the town with hotels, beaches, campsites, shops, bars and restaurants where being naked 24/7 is entirely normal.

Although most naturists like to emphasise that their hobby has nothing to do with sex, Cap d'Agde has a recent years developed something of a reputation for swinging and libertine behaviour, so that many traditional naturists now go elsewhere. However, it still attracts around 50,000 visitors each summer.

There are many other dedicated naturist resorts - mostly in the south for weather-related reasons, and generally adjacent to beaches so you can enjoy the sun.

The village of Euronat, near Bordeaux, markets itself as friendly, relaxed and a good place for first-time naturists to try out the lifestyle and numerous sports and activities on offer, while Tahiti Beach at Saint-Tropez offers a more glamorous (and expensive) vibe in its 'clothing optional' resort.

Advertisement

In Paris the Bois de Vincennes park on the eastern side of the city has a dedicated naturist section, which has been open since 2017. It attracts around 400 people a day over the summer weekends, and 100-200 a day during the week.

France also has many local naturist associations which are always happy to welcome newcomers - providing an easy entry point to people who want to try out getting naked.

Many of these associations also organise naked events - from social gatherings to cultural and sporting activities such as naked bike rides and trips to art galleries and the theatre.

Many of these are very popular or even over-subscribed - 30,000 people registered an interest in a naked trip to the Palais de Tokyo art gallery in Paris.

A nudist theatre trip to see the play "nu et approuve" ("Naked and approved", a word play with "Read and approved") at the Palais des Glaces theatre in Paris in January 2019. Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

What's the attraction?

French naturist associations say that it's all about feeling free, liberated and accepting of your body - they are keen to stress that it is not a sexual thing, while naturists also don't believe in being confrontational with others about their choice not to wear clothing.

Advertisement

"It's amazing to release your body," Pierre-Emmanuel, a 44-year-old Parisian who has been a dedicated naturist for 20 years told Le Parisien. "In nature, naked, I feel like I'm on vacation."

Similarly Rémi, 40 years old and a practising naturist since childhood, said: "I started with my parents. I have a disability, and being naked without anyone making any judgements helps me a lot. It is unfortunate that some confuse our approach with libertines, whereas it is just the acceptance of the others and of oneself."

Rules of getting naked

If you want to get naked, it's best to stick to nudist beaches - which are clearly signposted - or naturist areas of parks, such as the Bois de Vincennes, or nudist holiday resorts.

Away from designated areas, or organised nudist activities, the rules are a little more vague.

Being naked in public in France is not a crime, but you can be arrested for a public order offence if you are naked in an inappropriate place, such as a place of worship, or if your nakedness is upsetting other people.

Advertisement

Any kind of sexual act in public, such as masturbating, is a crime regardless or whether you are naked or clothed.

Naturists say that outside of designated areas, being naked in public is a matter of consideration for others and compromise.

"The first rule for any naturist is to respect other people," Jacques Freeman of the Association for the Promotion of Naturism in Liberty (APNEL) tells The Local. "And it's really important not to be confrontational about your choice to be nude, for example if your neighbours don't like you sunbathing naked in the garden.

"If you're walking in a forest naked and you come across people who are shocked or surprised by it then you should cover up and, if you have a chance, talk to them about it."

Conversely, if you are on a designated naturist beach, it's considered polite to be naked. If you're not comfortable with that, simply move to the non-nudist section of the beach.

READ ALSO Bare necessities: The rules of getting naked in France