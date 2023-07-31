Thousands of low-cost train tickets go on sale in France
France's national rail service has put at least 300,000 train tickets on sale - all under €50 - for last-minute trips across the country in August.
France's national rail service, SNCF, announced that at least 300,000 low-cost tickets will be on sale starting Monday, July 31st.
The tickets will be for trips during the month of August, and they will range in price from €29 to €49. According to SNCF, some upgrades to first-class will be available for just €1 more.
"The vast majority of tickets available will be between €29 and €39. We want to make it possible for people to be able to travel last-minute by train. We know that not everyone has the ability to plan their vacations several months in advance, which would let them benefit from early-bird prices", Alain Krakovitch, the head of SNCF Voyageurs told French daily Le Parisien.
The sale will be open just Monday and Tuesday.
READ MORE: How to save money on both train tickets and car hire in France
Several domestic locations and routes will be available, including those for both high-speed TGV trains and Intercités rail services.
As of Monday morning, tickets were available from Paris to Nancy or Lille for €29, as well as €39 tickets to Lyon, Grenoble and La Rochelle and €49 for Marseille.
You can purchase your tickets directly on the SNCF website.
The flash sale comes shortly after France's transport minister, Clément Beaune, announced €19 tickets for one-way Intercités trips, a deal that was meant to only run until July 15th but will be extended until August 31st.
Comments
See Also
France's national rail service, SNCF, announced that at least 300,000 low-cost tickets will be on sale starting Monday, July 31st.
The tickets will be for trips during the month of August, and they will range in price from €29 to €49. According to SNCF, some upgrades to first-class will be available for just €1 more.
"The vast majority of tickets available will be between €29 and €39. We want to make it possible for people to be able to travel last-minute by train. We know that not everyone has the ability to plan their vacations several months in advance, which would let them benefit from early-bird prices", Alain Krakovitch, the head of SNCF Voyageurs told French daily Le Parisien.
The sale will be open just Monday and Tuesday.
READ MORE: How to save money on both train tickets and car hire in France
Several domestic locations and routes will be available, including those for both high-speed TGV trains and Intercités rail services.
As of Monday morning, tickets were available from Paris to Nancy or Lille for €29, as well as €39 tickets to Lyon, Grenoble and La Rochelle and €49 for Marseille.
You can purchase your tickets directly on the SNCF website.
The flash sale comes shortly after France's transport minister, Clément Beaune, announced €19 tickets for one-way Intercités trips, a deal that was meant to only run until July 15th but will be extended until August 31st.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.