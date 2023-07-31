Thousands of low-cost train tickets go on sale in France

Advertisement

France's national rail service, SNCF, announced that at least 300,000 low-cost tickets will be on sale starting Monday, July 31st.

The tickets will be for trips during the month of August, and they will range in price from €29 to €49. According to SNCF, some upgrades to first-class will be available for just €1 more.

"The vast majority of tickets available will be between €29 and €39. We want to make it possible for people to be able to travel last-minute by train. We know that not everyone has the ability to plan their vacations several months in advance, which would let them benefit from early-bird prices", Alain Krakovitch, the head of SNCF Voyageurs told French daily Le Parisien.

The sale will be open just Monday and Tuesday.

Several domestic locations and routes will be available, including those for both high-speed TGV trains and Intercités rail services.

As of Monday morning, tickets were available from Paris to Nancy or Lille for €29, as well as €39 tickets to Lyon, Grenoble and La Rochelle and €49 for Marseille.

You can purchase your tickets directly on the SNCF website.

The flash sale comes shortly after France's transport minister, Clément Beaune, announced €19 tickets for one-way Intercités trips, a deal that was meant to only run until July 15th but will be extended until August 31st.