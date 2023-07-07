French transport minister announces €19 train tickets sale

Advertisement

France's transport minister, Clément Beaune, announced to crowds at the Gare d'Austerlitz station on Friday morning that 200,000 Intercités train tickets will become available, priced at €19. The sale began on Friday and runs until Saturday, July 15th.

The reduced pricing will be available for both daytime and nighttime Intercité trains, for any journeys scheduled until August 31st.

"Try to make the most of it", the minister said over the microphone at the station. According to Beaune, the offer should halve the cost of tickets "at a time when there is a lot of debate about train fares".

Beaune added that the government would continue to make efforts to act on the high cost of train travel.

Intercités trains run more slowly than the high-speed TGV lines, but reach longer distances than TER (regional) trains. Several of the Intercité lines are also night train lines, like Paris to Briançon (in the Alps).

You can purchase Intercité train tickets online at the SNCF website, SNCF Connect.