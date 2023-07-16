Moving to France, staying cool and holiday plans: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

Even though France frequently tops the charts for the best places to visit, it tends to trail behind other countries when it comes to 'settling in'. According to a new survey by Expat Insider, France was 33rd out of 43 destinations for setting up and working abroad.

Here are some of the primary challenges people faced, as well as the main reasons people opt to stay in France even after dealing with initial hurdles.

How hard is it to settle in France?

If you drive in France, then you are familiar with the Crit'Air stickers, a system that ranks cars on a scale of 1 to 5 based on the amount of pollution they emit. The goal was to gradually phase out heavy polluters, particularly in large cities. However, France's government is now seeking to make the system more flexible for cities that did not surpass air pollution thresholds.

If you live in one of these new 'vigilance zones', you might be able to continue driving certain cars that were set to be banned in at the start of 2024.

France to loosen low-emission zone driving requirements for some areas

The French government has announced plans to cut down on the huge number of clothes thrown away each year, most of which are eventually sent to landfills.

The scheme, which will come into effect in October, will offer funding for people to be able to get their old clothes and shoes repaired instead of just tossing them out.

France to pay bonus to people who get their clothes and shoes repaired

France experienced its first heatwave of the summer last week, with temperatures nearing 40C in some parts of the country. On top of government advice to stay out of the sun, remain hydrated and continue to eat well, there are some other ways you can avoid overheating during a heatwave - like heading to some of France's 'cool places'.

Everything you need to know about staying cool in a French heatwave

Brittany is one of those 'cool places', and more and more people across France are turning the westernmost French region into their favourite holiday spot. With lower average temperatures and more affordable lodging, Brittany is the French region that saw the highest increase in hotel room reservations between 2019 and 2022.

With a beautiful coastline, plenty of small walkable islands, and historical cities with still-standing medieval ramparts, Brittany has plenty to offer.

French holidays: Why more and more tourists are flocking to Brittany

And finally, Mont Blanc is another popular holiday destination in France. The nearby town of Chamonix attracts thousands upon thousands of visitors each year, and some dare to ascend western Europe's tallest mountain.

Beware, however, climbing Mont Blanc is not for the faint of heart, nor for the inexperienced. It is actually one of the world's most deadly mountains.

Why is climbing Mont Blanc so dangerous?