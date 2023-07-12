France to pay bonus to people who get their clothes and shoes repaired

Advertisement

The move aims to cut down on the 700,000 tonnes of clothes thrown away by French people each year, two-thirds of which ends up in landfills.

"From October, consumers will be able to be supported in the repair of their clothes and shoes," secretary of state for ecology Berangere Couillard said on Tuesday during a visit to the Paris premises of La Caserne, a hub for responsible fashion.

She invited "all sewing workshops and shoemakers to join the system", to be labelled by eco-organisation Refashion.

Under the scheme, customers will be able to claim €7 for mending a heel and €10-€25 for clothing repairs from a €154 million fund set up to cover 2023-2028.

The scheme is similar to one already in place that offers bonuses for having electrical items repaired.

In France, 3.3 billion pieces of clothing, shoes and household linen were put on the market in 2022, according to Refashion, which has been instructed by the government to support a more sustainable industry.

"The goal is to support those who do the repairs," Couillard said, referring to sewing workshops but also those brands which offer repair services.

The aid is part of a vast reform of the textile sector, one of the most polluting industries on the planet, initiated by the French government since the end of 2022.

Its objectives include forcing brands to have more traceability and to financially support organisations specialising in reusing and recycling clothing.

It comes amid a far-reaching 'anti-waste law' which in a series of stages has aimed to cut back on waste products, from bans on single-use plastics to outlawing plastic wrappers on fruit and vegetables.