Riots in France: What to expect this week

France has been gripped by nightly rioting for almost a week, sparked by the death of a 17-year-old boy at the hands of police.

Rioting spread from the Paris suburbs to towns and cities across France, although the worst trouble remains concentrated in the low-income suburbs of the big cities. Almost all trouble has flared overnight when buildings and cars have been set ablaze, shops looted and fireworks and missiles fired at police.

In response, both local and national governments have enacted a series of restrictions aimed at containing the rioting.

Transport

Across France, bus and tram services will stop at 9pm. This measure remains in place "until further notice" but will be regularly reviewed through the week and is likely to be lifted if the situation calms. This has also affected local cross-border services to Switzerland.

Metro services can run as normal, depending on the decision of local authorities - in Marseille the Metro was halted at 9pm over the weekend while the Paris service stopped at 1.15am, rather than 2.15am as is normal at weekends. Several Paris Metro stations were closed on Saturday as police dealt with groups of protesters on the Champs-Elysées.

National transport services such as SNCF trains and inter-city buses are running as normal, as are international services such as flights and the Eurostar.

Curfews

Several communes have opted to impose night-time curfews, usually running from 10pm to 6am. This largely affects the Paris suburbs and are imposed by local mayors.

Gatherings

The government has also imposed a ban on 'large gatherings', with the precise details of events left up to local authorities. Over the weekend several large concerts and festivals were cancelled in Paris and Marseille. If you're heading to a large event, check in advance on the venue's website and social media pages.

Anti-riot demonstrations

The national association of mayors has called on people to gather at their local mairie at 12 noon on Monday to display their opposition to the violence and looting that has taken place.

Throughout the riots, mairies - seen as 'symbols of the state - have frequently been attacked, vandalised and set ablaze. On Saturday night rioters crashed a car into the home of a mayor of a Paris suburb and then set it on fire. An investigation has been opened into attempted murder.

Fireworks and petrol

A ban on the sale of fireworks - widely used as missiles against police by rioters - and petrol in cans has been imposed on a national level. This remains in place "until further notice" - in practice it will depend on how the next few nights play out.

Riots

Violence has gripped France for six consecutive nights, although there are signs that the situation is improving with Sunday night generally calmer across the country - just 157 arrests were recorded as opposed to more than 1,000 on Friday and Saturday nights. However there was still sporadic clashes and incidents of arson - in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis a firefighter died while battling a blaze in an underground car park.

However, tourists should be aware that the violence remains concentrated in the poorer, low-income suburbs with cities centres generally much less affected.

Bars, cafés and restaurants remain open as normal and the weekend in Paris saw the usual level of clientele.

While some small towns have seen clashes, rural France remains unaffected so far. As parked cars remain a favourite target for arsonists, if you're in a city centre it is advised to avoid street parking if possible and use an underground car park.

Police

Expect to see very high numbers of police if you're in towns or cities over the next few days as extra reinforcements are called in. Police are likely to be on edge so if you're ordered to leave a certain area, we suggest following the police instructions.