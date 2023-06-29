French policeman charged over shooting of teenager

Advertisement

The investigating magistrate has charged the policeman with voluntary homicide and placed him in provisional detention over Tuesday's incident, the regional prosecutors said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday a prosecutor said the policeman's use of his firearm had not been legal under the circumstances, and he would be taken before a magistrate with a view to being charged with homicide.

The teenager was killed as he pulled away from police who tried to stop him for traffic infractions.

A video, authenticated by AFP, showed two policemen standing by the side of the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver.

A voice is heard saying: "You are going to get a bullet in the head."

The police officer then appears to fire as the car abruptly drives off.

Clashes first erupted as the video emerged to contradict police accounts that the teenager was driving at the officer.