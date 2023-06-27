How could drought and water restrictions impact my French holiday?

Advertisement

With a significant portion of France under some level of drought alert, many are wondering how water restrictions and other drought-related rules could impact their French holiday this summer.

From advice on showers to rules outlawing barbecues and local restrictions on water use, here is what you need to know.

Water restrictions

On a general level, anyone coming to France during the summer of 2023 will want to keep up to date on local water restrictions, which are done by municipality. There are four levels:

Level 1 - vigilence (grey on the map below). The first step is issuing a drought warning. This doesn't bring in any restrictions, but lets residents know that there is a risk of drought and restrictions could be introduced soon.

Level 2 - alert (yellow on the map). The lowest level of alert mainly concerns farmers, who must reduce their water usage by 50 percent. Watering of public green spaces such as golf courses is restricted and for households there are limits on car washing, while gardens can only be watered at certain times (usually evening).

Level 3 - alert renforcée (orange). Further restrictions on agricultural water usage and a total ban on household activities such as car-washing and watering lawns or flower beds (watering of vegetable gardens is still permitted during certain hours).

Level 4 - crise (red). Ban on all non-priority water usage. Households can use water for drinking, cooking and washing. Communes at the crise level can impose other restrictions if the situation requires it - up to and including limiting the amount of water households can use per day. In extreme cases where the water runs out totally, local mairies are responsible for distributing drinking water to households.

The Local continuously updates its water restrictions map, which as of June 27th showed 17 French départements on the highest alert (crise). The Mediterranean coast has been most impacted by drought, particularly the Pyrénées-Orientales département. Nevertheless, several parts of the country have reported lower than average levels of underground water supplies, especially around the Rhone Valley.

During the summer of 2022, some communes in the south and south east, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence and Var départements saw their taps run dry. As such, their drinking water was temporarily supplied by trucks. In situations like this, local authorities have the power to impose strict restrictions.

For instance, the village Bagnols-en-Forêt in the Var département told residents to only use up to 200 litres of water per person per day during a period during the summer of 2022. For most people, this measure would not have been intensely restrictive, however, as the average person in France consumes approximately 149 litres of drinking water per day, with most of it taken up by showering.

Risk of wildfires

Both property-owners and those planning shorter trips to France will have to contend with the risk of wildfires. In 2022, by late August, over 62,000 hectares of French territory had burned up in forest fires - a record for burned surface area for the country. Looking forward to the summer of 2023, experts have warned that the dry climate could lead to "more intense fires", Romaric Cinotti from Météo France told Actu France.

The French government has responded to the threat of wildfires by creating a tool to check for the risk of wildfire in your area. You can go directly to the Météo France website, which updates daily, to see which départements are at heightened risk.

Property owners in at-risk areas may be subject to regulations regarding cleaning up brush and keeping areas clear of vegetation.

Camping and hiking

During wildfire season, it is possible that French parks will close access to would-be hikers. Before planning a hiking trip to a national forest or regional park, be sure to check on their website to see if there are any wildfire related precautions.

For those looking to camp, the rules first depend on the municipality. Wild camping, for instance, is not allowed on sea shores and beaches in France. While parks might allow wild camping during other periods of the year, it is possible that they may prohibit wild camping if there are nearby wildfires or the risk is high.

Otherwise, you can expect to see restrictions on grilling and making fires in parts of the country dealing with drought. You may be permitted in certain cases to bring a small gas canister for individual cooking while hiking and camping, but in most cases you can expect the rules to be strict surrounding any open-flames. It is also forbidden to smoke within 200 metres of a forest due to wildfire concerns.

If you have any questions or concerns before heading off on a hiking or backpacking trip in France, you might start by contacting the local tourist information office or mairie.

Golf

Starting at the Level 2 drought alert, municipalities begin restricting the water used for golf courses. This does not necessarily mean that golf courses will close, however. Instead, you may have to deal with yellow grass.

Water sports

In 2022, some parts of the Gorges du Verdon, a popular location for water sports like kayaking and canoeing, were closed off due to low water levels.

Lake and river levels tend to drop during periods of drought in France, and this could impact your ability to go swimming, or enjoy any time of water sporting activity. As for the Gorges du Verdun, in 2022 only some sections of the river saw water sports cancelled. If the area you are planning to visit has low water levels, you may want to check nearby to see if other parts of the river or lake might still be accessible.

Private swimming pools

France is home to the most private pools in Europe. Whether you own a private pool in France - or you are planning to stay in rental accommodation that has one - drought restrictions in France often lead to rules regarding whether or not private pools can be refilled.

If an offence is recorded for failure to comply with water restrictions in the event of drought, the pool owner can be liable for fines between €1,000 and €3,000, according to Guide-Piscine FR.

This does not mean that all private pools in France will run dry, however. There are also some water-saving techniques advised by the Federation of Pool Professionals (FPP), who published a ‘water-saving’ booklet with tips on how to best treat and cover pools in order to recycle existing water.

Resorts and tourist areas

France's open-air camping and hotel industry has committed to reduce their water consumption, and the departmental branch for Pyrénées-Orientales said they would take steps to reduce consumption by 30 percent.

Recently, a campsite in Argelès-sur-Mer, near Perpignan, announced they would stop refilling their jacuzzi, ask customers to reduce shower times, and close outdoor showers next to the pools. While the pool itself will remain open and full, excess water will be collected to offer to the fire department.

Designated campsites and resorts may also have their own rules when it comes to barbecues and fires. In some cases, you may find that there are permanent brick structures to do your grilling on. In some places, open-flame or charcoal grills may be banned.

At the beach

Some beaches, like La Ciotat near Marseille in the Bouches-du-Rhône département, have decided to prohibit outdoor showers near the beach in order to limit water consumption.

Recommended measures

The French government is launching a campaign encouraging people in all parts of the country to think about their water consumption this summer.

The following tips are recommendations, not rules;