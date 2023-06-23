Deadline looms for property-owners in France to file tax declaration

Advertisement

A new requirement this year, the one-off déclaration d'occupation must be completed by anyone who owns a property in France, including second-home owners who are resident in another country.

The declaration requires property-owners to state whether their house is used as a main residence, a maison sécondaire (second home) or whether it is rented out either on long-term rentals or as a holiday let.

The information will be used by the tax office to work out bills for the householders' tax taxe d'habitation - this is in the process of being scrapped for everyone apart from second-home owners.

The deadline to have completed the form - which is completed online - is Friday, June 30th.

You can find our guide to completing the déclaration d'occupation here.

And some answers to frequently-asked questions about the property tax declaration here.

The property tax declaration is different to the annual income tax declaration, which must also be completed by everyone who lives in France or has income here.

The property tax declaration is a one-off, so you will not have to file it again unless the situation of your property changes - eg a second-home becomes a main residence or vice versa.