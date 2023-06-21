Explosion: What do we know about the Paris American Academy?

Advertisement

The explosion was recorded at around 5pm on Wednesday in the central 5th arrondissement of Paris, not far from the famous Jardin du Luxemburg.

LATEST on the Paris gas explosion

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said: "the initial investigation by the City of Paris cameras points to an explosion originating in the building (which houses the American Fashion Academy)".

Image: Google Streetview

Where did it happen?

The academy is housed at 277 Rue Saint-Jacques, in the 5th arrondissement. The three-storey building has been partially destroyed, with rubble strewn across the street.

Une énorme #explosion à #Paris ! Tout un quartier ravagé. Vidéo envoyé par une amie. pic.twitter.com/7nA9T6qCwL — Mat (@Namat_12) June 21, 2023

Several neighbouring buildings caught fire, and people have been evacuated from surrounding streets.

At least 16 people have been injured, several seriously, and roads are closed around the scene.

What is the Paris American Academy?

Founded in 1965 by Richard Roy, the Paris American Academy is a small private fashion and design school that offers courses in both English and French - it takes up to 75 students at a time.

It describes itself as "Paris' First Bilingual Design School in the Latin Quarter" and offers range of higher education programs catering especially to international students.

Courses on offer include fashion, interior design, arts and creative writing.

The school is reportedly popular with foreign students, many of whom had been working on projects for Paris men's Fashion Week this week.

Many American exchange students also attend, notably those from Dominican University in Chicago and Kent State University in Ohio.

Classes are mainly held in the Pavilion du Val de Grace, a 17th century building.

How did the explosion occur?

Investigations are ongoing into exactly what happened, but police were quick to reveal that the suspected cause is a gas leak.

Paris has been the target of repeated terror attacks, but it appears this was not the case here.

Several locals have reported smelling gas immediately around the time of the explosion.