UPDATE: Explosion rocks American fashion school in Paris leaving several injured

Advertisement

The explosion happened around 5pm on Rue Saint-Jacques in the central 5th arrondissement of the French capital and around 200 firefighters were mobilised. The latest reports said 16 people were injured, seven of whom were in a critical condition.

The explosion occurred in the building that houses the Paris American Academy, a private design and fashion school that welcomes students preparing to go to university.

Paris Prefect Laurent Nunez said: "An explosion occurred inside a building that houses the Paris American Academy at 4.55pm that provoked a huge fire. Paris firefighters were on the scene immediately with several surrounding buildings evacuated and a huge police cordon set up around the site.

"Two nearby buildings were seriously damaged by the explosion and were evacuated."

The prefect said searches of the rubble were ongoing in case any more victims lay beneath.

Paris public prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, who visited the scene, said: "an initial study of CCTV cameras belonging to the City of Paris points to an explosion originating in the building (which houses the American Fashion Academy)".

Images posted on social media showed fire and plumes of black smoke rising from a destroyed building on the street. Piles of rubble were seen strewn across the road in front of the destroyed building.

One student named Quentin told Le Parisien newspaper: "I heard an enormous boom and then I saw a fireball rise 20 to 30 metres into the sky and then the building collapsed. I could smell gas but it took me a while to get myself together."

Une énorme #explosion à #Paris ! Tout un quartier ravagé. Vidéo envoyé par une amie. pic.twitter.com/7nA9T6qCwL — Mat (@Namat_12) June 21, 2023

Paris has been a repeated target of terror attacks, but in this case the Police préfecture say the cause was a gas explosion.

This general view shows smoke rising from a building at Place Alphonse-Laveran near the dome of the Church of the Val-de-Grâce (L) in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Ian LANGSDON / AFP)

Smoke billows from rubbles of a building at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by ABDULMONAM EASSA / AFP)

Another witness told Le Parisien: "We thought it was a terror attack. We heard a huge explosion that lasted a long time that shook our bodies. It was like something out of a film."

Advertisement

Explosion dans ma rue, #rueSaintJacques apparement le bâtiment à côté de l’église du #ValDeGrace pic.twitter.com/KiHIzoIUpp — Basile B (@Bbeaugendre) June 21, 2023

Streets around the site of the explosion were closed and residents and members of the public were told to avoid the area.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo visited the site of the explosion and announced a crisis cell had been opened. Police have also launched an investigation into the cause.

On its Instragam account the Paris American Academy describes itself as "Paris' First Bilingual Design School in the Latin Quarter, which offers courses in fashion, interior design, arts and creative writing."

The image below from Google Street view shows the school at 277 Rue Saint Jacques.

The Paris American Academy fashion school seen on Google Street view.