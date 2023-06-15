8 of the most common complaints about France - and the solutions

Advertisement

France is a popular country to move to or to visit - it's been the most-visited tourist destination in the world for several years running. But at the same time it also regularly tops polls of countries where newcomers find it hardest to settle.

Moving countries is challenging wherever you go, and simple home-sickness can happen anywhere. But there are some particular challenges in France.

Advertisement

We look at the most common complaints levied at France by foreigners, and suggest some solutions to these problems.

1 The French are rude

This is a common trope levied at French people, and in fairness plenty of French people also use it to accuse a specific group of their compatriots - namely Parisians.

Sure, there are rude and unpleasant people in France, as there are everywhere, but sometimes culture clashes can make the French seem rude to foreigners.

Bonjour - saying bonjour is extremely important in France, and every interaction - from buying a sandwich to ordering a coffee or entering an elevator - should begin with it. If you miss off your bonjour you will come over as rude to the French person you are talking to, and they're likely to be rude back.

In extreme cases, they might even refuse to acknowledge your request until you have properly greeted them - this might sound unnecessarily formal to Anglos, but it's about demonstrating respect and one of the key values of France; equality.

Direct comments - it is true that the French can be quite direct. If you ask a French person whether your new 'Jean Seberg' haircut actually makes you look like Elton John, be prepared for them to give their honest opinion. It can come across as pretty blunt, especially if you haven't actually asked for their opinion at all, but the French would see that as simply being honest. And perhaps it's actually kinder in the long run.

Correcting your French - this is a regular occurrence for non-native speakers. While it can feel like you're being attacked or belittled, it's usually (not always) offered in a spirit of helpfulness. It can actually be quite handy to have someone to remind you of the gender of that word you keep forgetting - and at least it's free, unlike most French classes.

This brings us to the two big language complaints . . .

2 They won't speak French to me

It can be frustrating when you have been diligently practising your French to visit France and find that everyone insists on speaking English to you. Likewise for recent arrivals, nothing destroys your language confidence faster than everyone immediately picking up on your accent and starting to speak English to you.

They key thing to remember here is that it's not personal - rather than being a value judgement on your language skills, it's more likely that the person is either excited to practice their English or wants to show off what they consider to be their superior language skills.

We asked French language expert Camille Chevalier-Karfis for tips and her advice was simple - ask.

She said: "I think the big difference is that French people tend to be more blunt and opinionated. If you don't want to speak English they would expect you to say that and don't really understand why you would be upset but say nothing about it."

Advertisement

Bear in mind, though, that not everyone you meet will have the time or the inclination to be your language tutor.

READ ALSO How can I stop the French switching into English?

3 They won't speak English to me

The other side of the coin is people complaining that French people refuse to help out visitors by speaking English. It's true that English-language levels in France are significantly lower than, for example, Sweden or the Netherlands where it can seem that everyone speaks perfect English. France regularly comes towards the bottom of European league tables for English-language skills, although this is starting to change.

If the person speaking to you refuses to speak English, the most likely explanation is that they can't. Or at least, they think they can't - it's fairly common to have a French person describe their English as 'terrible' - before launching into an accomplished chat. It seems to be a confidence thing, we put it down to the famously strict French teachers shredding the confidence of their pupils.

There's also a generation divide - older French people are less likely to speak English and more likely to be self-conscious about their accent. Younger people - the 'Netflix generation' who have grown up watching English-language TV and films - are more likely to speak English and happier to have a go.

Advertisement

When it comes to official processes, these are almost exclusively in French and likely to remain so. There is a strong strand of protectiveness in France about their language, which is why there are laws covering things like the amount of English-language songs allowed on the radio and advertising slogans in English.

READ ALSO: Why are the French so protective of their language?

4 The service is bad

French service is often slammed as slow and rude - but things are changing. It's true that in the 1990s, Paris city hall had to run a campaign suggesting that service staff be nice to their customers.

The 'grumpy Paris waiter' remains an enduring cliché, but in truth he's also an endangered species. While there are of course examples of bad service - especially in tourist areas - some visitor complaints are actually culture clashes.

Slow service - service in French restaurants is slow; deliberately slow. You're out with friends or family for a meal and this is an experience that shouldn't be rushed, goes the French philosophy. You'll be given plenty of time to have a drink and study the menu, there will be a digestion pause between each course and feel free to linger over coffee/dessert/chat at the end of the meal. It's actually pretty relaxing once you get used to it, but if you need your meal to be quick for a specific reason, such as having theatre tickets, it's better to tell your server when you order.

Advertisement

Suggestions - don't be surprised if a server or shop assistant suggests that you order something else or even vetoes your choice. Working in restaurants or shops is considered a skilled occupation and staff will often have specialist knowledge about which wine pairs well with a particular dish, how things should be cooked or whether a certain cheese is appropriate for cooking with. They won't be afraid to tell you their views, and you might end up having a better experience if you listen to them.

FACTCHECK: Do French waiters really tell customers what they can order?

Tips - there's much less of a tipping culture in France, as service is included in the bill. For this reason, don't expect the server to act like your best friend - what's considered good service in France is bringing you what you want and then giving you space to enjoy your meal and talk to your companions.

READ ALSO: How much should you tip in France?

5 The bureaucracy is a nightmare

French bureaucracy is famously slow and cumbersome and if you're moving to France you will have to face it.

Things are improving - especially as more services move online - and there are examples of surprisingly helpful bureaucrats (especially the staff at the tax office) but it's true that the admin is time-consuming.

Advertisement

It might comfort you to know that it's not only foreigners who find French admin hard to understand, 60 percent of French people also say the bureaucracy is confusing.

You do at least have the legal right to make a mistake when filling out forms, that was enshrined in 2018.

READ ALSO 7 tips for dealing with French bureaucracy

6 They're always on strike

France regularly tops the table for the highest number of strike days in Europe, but the reputation for striking is perhaps slightly exaggerated.

In truth, most private sector workers rarely strike - the strikes that happen in France are usually concentrated on certain sectors such as railways, air travel and teachers. What French strikes are is attention grabbing and deliberately disruptive.

So yes, it's not uncommon for your flight to be delayed or your train cancelled because of strike action.

Updates - on a practical basis, while you don't have any control over the strikes themselves, you can at least keep up to date with the latest travel news. French media covers strikes in detail - with updates on service provisions - and The Local offers the same thing in English in our strike section HERE. Don't assume that everything will be cancelled when there is a strike, strikes vary hugely in how disruptive they are depending on the unions involved and the level of support they get. If you're in a city, apps like CityMapper are also regularly updated with revised strike services and if you're travelling by train the SNCFConnect app will alert you about delays or cancellations.

Philosophy - it's also wise to try and adopt a somewhat zen attitude to strikes. If every strike drives you into a rage you're likely to end up having a bad time in France.

READ ALSO How I stopped worrying and learned to love French strikes

Advertisement

7 It's really expensive

This is a complaint most often heard in Paris, which regularly tops international polls of the world's most expensive cities.

Living in Paris will involve paying very high rent for a fairly modest home, while the cost of groceries, restaurants and bars can also be high - especially in the tourist areas.

READ ALSO 15 money-saving tips from Paris locals

Paris and a few other locations such as the Riviera can get very expensive, but other parts of France are surprisingly cheap - here are some ideas for the best locations to save money.

If you're living here you will also likely be paying a lot of tax, the French are the most highly taxed people in Europe. You do get quite a lot in return though, from excellent and largely free healthcare to subsidised railways and government help in times of need - for example gas and electricity prices were frozen in France while elsewhere they spiralled due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Banner ad

8 Everything closes on Sundays/ at lunchtime/ in August

This varies a bit depending on where you are - in small towns or rural France it's common for almost everything to close on a Sunday (boulangeries are usually open on Sunday mornings, and sometimes the supermarket as well, although you often won't be able to buy alcohol), and likewise the lunchtime 12-2pm closing of shops and offices is often well observed.

READ ALSO The times to avoid when calling a French office

In the bigger cities you're much more likely to find places that stay open at lunchtime and on Sundays, and if you want to eat lunch outside of the 'official' lunch period, you will find more 'service non-stop' eateries that serve food all day.

It is common for a lot of things to close down in August - from administration services to independent shops and even some non-urgent healthcare. This is because the French are largely on holiday.

They key here is knowing about the closures in advance (and memorising the public holiday calendar) to ensure that you are not taken by surprise, and don't end up with no food in the house on the day that all the shops are closed.

It can take a bit of getting used to, but it's part of the French commitment to ensuring a good quality of life and having regular breaks from work to relax, enjoy hobbies or spend time with loved ones.

When people are asked why they move to France, the quality of life and work/life balance is the most-cited answer.