Annecy attack: What do we know about the man in custody?

Advertisement

Four children - aged between 22 months and three years old - were seriously injured in the attack, which happened in a play area close to the lake in the French Alpine town of Annecy on Thursday morning.

Two of the victims were tourists; a British toddler and a Dutch child.

Two adults - including a 78-year-old man - were also injured. The children and the older victim remain in a critical condition.

READ ALSO What do we know about the victims of the Annecy attack?

The presumed attacker was arrested at the scene by local police, after being tackled by a local resident.

Investigations are still ongoing, but prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said that, at this stage, there is no indication of a terrorist motive for the attack.

Advertisement

The man in custody is a 31-year-old who is originally from Syria, but who has been living in Europe for the past 10 years.

He has been named in French media as Abdalmasih H - following the French convention of using only the first name and initial of suspects who have not been convicted of a crime - and describes himself as a Syrian Christian asylum seeker.

During the attack he was heard shouting "in the name of Jesus Christ", in English.

Until recently he had been living in Sweden - he arrived in Sweden in summer 2013 and claimed asylum. This was eventually granted and he was given refugee status.

During his time in Sweden he married and studied Swedish and English, according to his ex wife, who spoke to media on condition of anonymity.

Swedish authorities say that apart from a fine relating to benefits claims - details were not provided - he was not known to law enforcement and lived a "regular life".

In November 2022 - recently divorced - he left Sweden and travelled to France.

He had been rejected for Swedish citizenship - although he retained his refugee status and right to remain in Sweden.

The attacker's mother, who has lived in the United States for 10 years, said she was "in a state of shock".

She said that her former daughter-in-law had said her son was depressed.

"He applied for nationality but was rejected, presumably because he had served in the Syrian army," she told AFP, adding "that probably drove him mad".

Advertisement

Asylum application

Shortly after arrival in France he requested asylum, but was rejected because he already had refugee status in Sweden. His application was formally rejected last week.

According to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, he had also requested asylum in Switzerland and Italy, "for reasons not well explained".

He added that the timing of the asylum rejection and the attack was a "troubling coincidence".

People whose asylum requests are rejected are usually given 30 days to leave the country, but they have the right to appeal, and to remain in France while the appeal is being processed. He was, therefore, living legally in France at the time of the attack.

Abdalmasih H is described as being homeless during his time in France, although his ex wife says he had told her four months prior to the attack that he was living in a church. She added that he had left Sweden because he had been unable to get Swedish nationality.

During his stay in France he was not known to law enforcement and has not accessed mental health services.

The prosecutor said that he was not under the influence of drink or drugs at the time of the attack, and he will be examined by a psychiatrist on Friday.