Annecy mass stabbing: What do we know so far about knife attack in French town?

What happened?

At around 9.45am on Thursday morning, a man attacked pre-school children with a knife in a public play area in the Alpine town of Annecy.

A video circulating online, apparently filmed by a passer-by on a mobile phone, shows the man in a part of the play park that features a slide and climbing frame, among mothers with young children in strollers.

The Haute-Savoie town of Annecy, home to a population of 125,000, is a popular tourist destination, best known for its beautiful lake, filled with meltwater from the nearby Alps.

The man was arrested shortly afterwards by local police.

How many were injured?

Several different injury totals were given in the chaotic aftermath of the attack, but it appears that the victims were four children and two adults.

The children are described as 'very young' of 'pre-school' age and 'aged about three'.

No ages have been released for the two adults, but witnesses have described one as an 'old man' or a 'grandpa'. It is not known if they were related to the children.

Three of the victims - two children and one adult - are in a critical condition, described as fighting for their lives. One of the children has been transferred to the hospital in nearby Geneva.

In total 37 people have been treated for shock.

Who is the attacker?

The attacker is described as a man in his 30s, who police say has told them that he is a Syrian Christian asylum seeker. French media report that he has previously been granted refugee status in Sweden, and had previously been married to a Swedish woman, although the official line is that police are still working to verify the identity he has given them.

He was arrested at the scene.

It is not known whether he lives in Annecy, but local people have told media that they had seen him regularly in Pâquier - the area close to the make where the attack took place, regularly in the recent weeks.

Is this a terror attack?

France has suffered a wave of terror attacks in recent years, including several that involve a single attacker with a knife in a public place.

However, in this case the motive is still unknown. Anti-terror police say they are monitoring developments but are not currently involved in the investigation, which is being run by local police.

Reaction

Politicians from across the political spectrum have expressed their horror at the attack, with Emmanuel Macron describing "a nation in shock".

A minute's silence was held in the French parliament, and at Paris City Hall.

Prime minister Elisabeth Borne and interior minister Gérald Darmanin have travelled to Annecy.

Within hours of the attack there were calls circulating on social media for the far-right to demonstrate in Annecy, using a hashtag popularised by the 2022 extreme-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour.

Video of the attack apparently filmed by a passer-by has been circulated on social media by far-right accounts. Police have warned users that broadcasting or sharing videos of violence - including by retweeting - is a criminal offence in France.