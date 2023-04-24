Americans in France: Tips for settling in France plus dealing with pensions and realtors

Advertisement

Welcome to The Local's "Americans in France" monthly newsletter for members, featuring all the news and practical information you need as an American resident, visitor or second-home owner in France.

Dear all,

Hoping this newsletter finds you well, and perhaps looking forward to a month of May with several public holidays if you live in France.

Thank you to those who took the time to fill out our 'Americans in France' survey. We will keep this live, so that if anyone would like to suggest a topic, here is the LINK. We would love to hear from you.

Two recent respondents, Elizabeth and David Silva, who live in the south of France, wrote that the one aspect of life in France that should Americans in France should know about is the fact that a vacation is very different from a move.

"Vacationing in France is completely different from actually living in France. You are going to feel like a four-year-old for the first year as you relearn how to do everything, from dealing with a bank to seeing a doctor," they wrote.

"Look at these challenges as a big learning experience and part of the adventure of moving to France rather than being frustrated and embarrassed. It's been amazing to find out how helpful and kind most French people are when you are trying to figure out how to do something."

Many of you may have seen a recent article in the New York Post about an American couple who attempted to retire to Paris. It did not end well for them, unfortunately. Personally, I empathised with a lot of the points they referenced in the article. Moving abroad is not for the faint of heart, and we are often conditioned (thanks to movies and TV shows) to assume that living in France will be as fun and easy as vacationing here.

The Local put together a guide explaining what it is really like living in France's capital - starting off with a warning that the presence of air-conditioning and elevators should not be assumed.

Conversely, if you are more enthralled by the idea of moving to rural France, we can also give you a better picture of what to really expect (hint - the internet may not run as well as you might have hoped).

We have also received a few messages from Americans in France who are readers of The Local asking us about the process of buying property here, and how that differs greatly from the United States.

In France, there is no regional Multiple Listing Service as exists in the United States, and the role of the real estate agent is very different between the two countries.

An American real estate agent would help you find the perfect property based on your detailed list of personal preferences and constraints, while in France the real estate agent is more likely to be hired by the seller. This means that buying property in France often requires a lot more independence on behalf of the buyer.

There are some real estate agencies that cater to expats and foreigners, and relocation firms might also be able to point you in the right direction, but unfortunately these options tend to be expensive.

And finally, The Local spoke with tax expert Jonathan Hadida to answer some crucial questions about private US-based pension plans for Americans living in France.

The interview contains plenty of useful information explaining exactly what Americans in France - both of retirement age and pre-retirement - should know about their 401(K)s and IRAs.

The summary, in Hadida's own words: "France is the bees' knees for American retirees".