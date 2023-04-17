On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Rio-Paris flight trial - The verdict of the trial uncovering the details of the Rio-Paris flight that crashed in 2009, leading to the deaths of 228 people, will be announced on April 17th.

Macron TV appearance - Emmanuel Macron will make a live TV address to the nation at 8pm, hoping to move on from the pension reform anger and lay out the path ahead for his government.

Tuesday

Printemps de Bourges - Taking place in the central French town of Bourges, this is four-day music festival will run from April 18th to 23rd this year. It has a wide range of acts booked and it’s also a favourite place for scouts to sign new talent, so it’s a good place to hear the ‘next big thing’.

Thursday

Olympics draw deadline - You can register for the second phase for Olympics tickets - a draw for tickets to single events - until April 20th, 2023, 6pm CET. If you are chosen, you will receive word on May 9th by email - full details on how the sign-up process works HERE. The portal to register as an Olympic volunteer is also currently open.

Railway 'day of anger' - unions representing rail workers have called for employees to walk out on Thursday in a 'day of anger' over pension reform. It remains unclear exactly how much disruption this will cause, but you can find the latest strike announcements HERE.

Friday

Eid-al-Fitr - Ramadan is expected to end on Friday, April 21st, marking the conclusion of the annual month-long fast and the beginning of the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

School holidays - Zone C, which includes Paris, Toulouse and Montpellier, will start its spring holidays on Saturday, April 22nd. As such, traffic on the roads near Paris will likely be heavier than usual on Friday evening as families head off on holiday. Students in Zone B will still be on holiday until May 2nd, and those in Zone B will head back to school on Monday, April 24th.

Saturday

Earth Day - Saturday, April 22nd is Earth Day. You can contact your local town hall to see if there are any special events planned around you. In Paris, the town hall will host educational events for children earlier in the week. You can learn more HERE.