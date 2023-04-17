Macron to make TV address to France

Advertisement

Macron signed the legislation early Saturday, just hours after the banner change to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 had been validated by the constitutional court.

After three months of protests and strikes, the left and unions have vowed not to give in and have warned of mass protests on the May 1st Labour Day.

Polls have consistently showed a majority of French remain opposed to the reform, which the government rammed through parliament using a controversial mechanism allowing it to be passed without a vote.

Macron is expected to address the nation at 8pm, in a speech that government spokesman Olivier Véran said Saturday would be in the spirit of "pacification".

Government sources told French media that the speech will be an attempt to move on from the pensions crisis and set out new priorities for the government, including new social reforms.

After the pension reform was published in the Journal Officiel over the weekend, the government says it intends to sticj to its timetable of having the law in effect by September 1st - the legislation gradually increases the standard pension age from 62 to 64 in stages by 2030.

Union bosses have called for a "popular and historic tidal wave" of people on the streets to oppose the reforms on May 1st.

As a prelude to the May 1st protests, railway unions are calling for a day of "railway anger" on April 20th.

The Local will be covering Macron's speech live this evening - follow the latest HERE.