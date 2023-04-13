Police 'expect 1,500 anarchists in Paris' on 12th day of French pension protests

Advertisement

Early on Thursday morning, activists blocked the Rue de Montpensier, which allows access to France's Constitutional Council, with stacked up waste bins - just one day before the court is expected to announce its ruling on the legality of the controversial pension reform law.

Later in the day, thousands of people are set to take to the streets across France again to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's controversial reform.

Police expect around 400,000-600,000 people to take part in demos around the country, less than half of the peak of nearly 1.3 million reached in March at the height of the protests against the bid to raise the retirement age to 64 from 62.

Security forces are on alert for troublemakers, with around 1,500 anarchist and radical protesters expected in Paris, while towns including Nantes and Rennes are again seen as being at risk of clashes.

Previous protest days have seen trouble from a small minority of violent casseurs (hooligans) who smashed windows, set fire to bins and street furniture and clashed with police.

According to France's ministry of interior, 11,500 police and gendarmes will be deployed across the country, including 4,200 in the capital.

Thursday marks another day of strike action on public transport, while in Paris waste collectors have walked out again in a new, rolling strike. There were some clashes between striking workers, who sought to block the site of the Aubervilliers waste collection centre just outside of Paris, and police, according to reporting by BFMTV.

In the west of France, wildcard actions, such as blockades began in the early hours of the morning near Nantes and Rennes.

Traffic was also disrupted on the ring road around Caen due to a blockade along the southern portion of the city's ring road.

#InfoTrafic Manifestations en cours, circulation perturbée aux alentours de #Caen:

🔴Secteur Vallée Sèche (centre routier de Mondeville) bloqué dans les deux sens de circulation

➡️Empruntez les déviations et itinéraires conseillés pic.twitter.com/nzg0JuGpXT — Préfet du Calvados (@Prefet14) April 13, 2023

