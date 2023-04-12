What to expect from pension protests on Thursday in France

Advertisement

France's eight union federations have called for more strikes and protests on Thursday, ahead of the crucial decision by the country's Constitutional Council on Friday.

Here is what you can expect;

Flights

From Wednesday night until Friday morning (at 6am), 20 percent of flights will be cancelled at the Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes airports, according to France's civil aviation authority.

The civil aviation authority also warned that delays are to be expected, and advised those who can push back their travel plans to do so.

Trains

France's national rail service, SNCF, has warned that services will be 'disrupted' on Thursday. On average, about four out of five high-speed TGV trains are expected to run. As for regional trains, three out of five TER trains will operate according to normal schedules, and one in five daytime Intercité trains will run but there will be no nighttime Intercité services.

Regarding international train travel, SNCF said in a statement on Tuesday evening that "Eurostar and Thalys services will be almost normal". As of Wednesday, Eurostar had not published any expected cancellations for Thursday. You can find more detailed information about possible delays on the Eurostar HERE.

SNCF publishes precise information regarding train delays and cancellations at 5pm the day prior to strike action. You can check the status of your train with SNCF Connect HERE.

City public transport

During the most recent day of action, city public transport services were less affected than during previous strike days. On Thursday, it is expected that Paris' RATP network will offer "almost normal services on the metro, with the exception of a few lines" and "normal services on bus and tram lines".

Travel on the commuter RER lines is expected to be somewhat disrupted. On the RER A, three trains will run out of four, and on the RER C and E two trains will run out of every three. The RER D will see three out of five trains run. The RER B will run with normal to 'near-normal' services on Thursday.

Transilien lines will also experience some disruption. On the N and P lines, three out of four trains will run, and on the H, L and R lines two out of three will run.

Traffic

According to French traffic watch dog, Bison Futé, the whole of France is expected to have "green" (normal) traffic levels on Thursday.

However, during previous days of protest and strikes there have been wildcard actions, such as highway blockages on city ring roads, particularly in the early hours of the morning on strike days. Typically, traffic around major cities has increased on strike days. If you plan to drive in the Paris region on Thursday, you can consult the real-time traffic website Sytadin - link HERE.

Tourist sites

During previous days of action, popular tourist sites, such as the Versailles Palace and Gardens, Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum have closed. Prior to departing, you would be advised to check the website of the tourist site in question to determine whether operating hours are to be affected by strike action.

The Versailles Estate and Palace announced on its website that it expected to be affected by strike action on Thursday, with a message on their website explaining that the opening of the tourist site is likely to be "severely disrupted on Thursday April 13th".

As of Wednesday, the Louvre Museum had not made any mention of plans to close on Thursday, but the Eiffel Tower posted a message to their website saying that "due to a notice of national strike action on April 13th, access to the Eiffel Tower could be disrupted". They advised visitors with e-tickets for April 13 to check their emails for a message.

Fuel shortages and oil refineries

As of Tuesday, fuel shortages were still impacting many filling stations in France, despite strike action at refineries beginning to wind down.

About 9.7 percent of the country's fuel stations were short at least one type of fuel on Tuesday, and 25 of France's 96 mainland départements had at least 10 percent of their stations experiencing some level of shortage.

In recent days, the Paris region has been most impacted when compared with other parts of France. In the city of Paris, 44.9 percent of filling stations were missing at least one type of fuel, and in Val-de-Marne, just outside Paris, that figure rose to 61.4 percent, with 8.4 percent of stations running completely dry.

The centre-west of the country was also affected, namely the Indre-et-Loire département where 41.8 percent of stations were experiencing some level of shortage.

Oil refinery workers plan to strike again on Thursday, namely at the Donges refinery in Loire-Atlantique. The workers at this refinery had suspended their strike last week, but they are set to resume strike action on Thursday and to continue walkouts at least until Friday.

However, workers at other refineries have voted to suspend strike action, particularly at the TotalEnergies refinery in the Seine-Maritime département (Gonfreville-l'Orcher).

Overall, the fuel situation in France is expected to improve in the coming days. Olivier Gantois, the head of the oil and gas union, Ufip, told France Bleu that "We started the week badly, but I think that the situation will improve significantly [in the coming days]".

Schools

Unions representing teachers have called for walkouts on both Thursday and Friday.

Parents of children in primary schools in France should be informed as to whether or not their child's teacher will be on strike 48 hours ahead of the strike action - the same requirement is not in place for secondary schools, however.

Mobilisation by teachers has decreased in recent weeks. According to France's ministry of education, about eight percent of teachers were on strike during the day of action on April 6th - this time it will likely be lower because schools in Zone A are on holiday.

Waste collection

The vast majority of the waste left on the streets of the capital had been cleaned up as of Wednesday, just ahead of a new rolling strike by Paris waste workers set to start on Thursday.

As the new rolling strike will begin on April 13th, it is likely that it will take a few days for the impacts to be felt, depending on the level of strike participation by waste workers.

Wildcards

On Wednesday, the ring road around Nantes in western France was blocked in a wildcard action.

Previous strike days have seen a rising number of surprise or unannounced actions, including blockades at airports and rolling roadblocks on the roads.

During the most recent day of action, roadblocks were seen outside of Toulouse, Brest, Caen and Rennes.

Demos

Demonstrations are expected across France - in both rural and urban areas - on Thursday. In Paris, the march will begin at 2pm at Place de l'Opéra in the 9th arrondisement and it will move toward the Place de la Bastille.

Participation in the protest on the April 6th was lower than during previous demonstrations - about 57,000 people took to the streets in Paris and 570,000 did so throughout France, according to the ministry of the interior.