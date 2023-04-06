French unions announce new day of strikes and protests

Advertisement

The eight union federations are planning a further one-day strike action on Thursday, April 13th, union leaders confirmed on Thursday evening.

It will be the 12th official day of joint union action against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, that awaits to be given the green light by the country's Constitutional Council.

The April 13 protest will come one day before a ruling from France's Constitutional Council on the legality of the pension reform.

Famous Paris restaurant targeted amid clashes during pension protests

News of the new upcoming strike date came on the evening of another one-day strike on Thursday, which saw some services disrupted. For the first time on a strike day, the Paris metro system ran with minimal disruption, and high-speed train services were less affected than in previous weeks.

Marches again took place across the country, and there were some clashes between police and protesters. In particular, a well-known Paris restaurant was partially set ablaze, and in the western city of Nantes, some radical protesters threw rocks at police, who responded with tear gas, an AFP photographer saw.

Paris' police prefecture estimated that 57,000 people demonstrated in the capital on Thursday, down from the previous day of action on March 28th when the authorities counted 93,000 demonstrators. Nationally, France's interior ministry estimated that 570,000 people marched on April 6th.

Advertisement

In contrast, unions said 400,000 people took to the streets in Paris, in contrast to 450,000 during the previous day of action.

Keep up to date with the latest on strike action with our strike calendar HERE