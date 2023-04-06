Famous Paris restaurant targeted amid clashes during pension protests

Advertisement

The bistro La Rotonde was partially ablaze on Thursday, with arsonists having apparently set fire to the restaurant's awning as pension reform protests passed the site.

La Rotonde was also severely damaged during the 'yellow vest' protests of 2018 - it is the restaurant where Emmanuel Macron celebrated his election victory in 2017.

The Thursday blaze was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Police formed a cordon in front of the restaurant, and were pelted with projectiles and paint by some black-clad people from within the protest.

Marches and demonstrations took place once again across France on Thursday, as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to show their anger with the government's pension reform.

The demos were predominantly nonviolent, but some isolated scuffles were reported in Paris as the afternoon wore on - including a car being set ablaze.

🔴 Tensions à #Paris : une voiture incendiée sur le cortège de la #manif6avril pic.twitter.com/vj2om6v1gb — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) April 6, 2023

By 6pm police reported 20 arrests in Paris, and said that one officer had been injured.

In the western city of Nantes, some radical protesters threw rocks at police, who responded with tear gas, an AFP photographer saw.

But other rallies appeared largely peaceful with several featuring dancing demonstrators or brass bands.

In Paris, striking railway workers occupied the former headquarters of the Credit Lyonnais bank, a famed building that now houses companies including the BlackRock investment firm, setting off smoke flares and whistling in a 20-minute action.

Activists also staged a blockade at Charles de Gaulle airport on Thursday morning, while striking rail workers briefly blocked the train station in Angouleme.