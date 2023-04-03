Plan to 'march on the Elysée' in French pension reform battle

Advertisement

MPs and Senators from the French communist party have announced their intention to hold a 'republican procession' on Tuesday.

They plan to march from the French parliament (Assemblée nationale) to the Elysée Palace - home of president Emmanuel Macron - from 10.30am on Tuesday to hand in a letter demanding the withdrawal of the controversial pension reform bill.

Strikes, demos and travel disruption - what to expect in France this week

Party leader Fabien Roussel said that the MPs, wearing their tricolore sashes of office, will march on the president's palace in a "calm, respectful and republican" manner to hand a letter to the president demanding the withdrawal of the bill.

Mardi, les parlementaires, avec leurs écharpes et dans le respect des institutions, seront devant l'Elysée pour remettre un courrier au Président de la République lui demandant de retirer cette #ReformeDesRetraites. pic.twitter.com/RbvF7dUZYh — Fabien Roussel (@Fabien_Roussel) April 2, 2023

Macron's highly controversial pension reform bill - which includes raising the pension age from 62 to 64 and scrapping the 'special regimes' that allow some public sector workers to retire early - has led to months of strikes and demos in France.

The next day of strikes and marches is planned for Thursday, April 6th.

