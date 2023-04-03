Strikes, demos and travel disruption - what to expect in France this week

Advertisement

The bitterly-contested pension reform bill has now completed its journey through the French parliament, but unions are continuing the fight, with more strikes declared.

The next step in the political process is the ruling of the Constitutional Court on whether the reform is constitutional - this is expected some time before April 14th, although the exact date is still unknown. It seems likely that strikes and demos will continue until at least this date. You can find the latest strikes news in our strike section HERE, and keep up to date with our strike calendar HERE.

As Easter holidays begin in several countries around Europe, here's a look at what to expect this week.

Monday

This is not a strike day, but several French unions have declared 'rolling' strikes, which means that disruption continues, albeit on a smaller scale than the mass strike days.

Air traffic controllers are continuing their industrial action, which means that around 20 percent of strikes going in and out of Marseille and Bordeaux airports are cancelled on Monday. Other airports are not affected by cancellations but may experience knock-on effects and delays. Flights going over French airspace may be rerouted. Cancellations are usually of short-haul flights only.

Rail operator SNCF says train travel will be normal or quasi normal for the beginning of the week, while city public transport including the Paris Metro is also running as normal.

In Paris, waster collectors have largely returned to work and the city is making progress in clearing the estimated 10,000 tonnes of rubbish that were piled on the streets, although you may still see some trash awaiting collection.

Tourist attractions should be open as normal for the first half of the week.

If you're driving in France, be aware of fuel shortages at some filling stations, caused by ongoing strikes and blockades at oil refineries. The most recent figures show that around 30 percent of filling stations are reporting some shortages of petrol (gasoline) or diesel, however the effects are concentrated in certain areas, with the Paris region and western France currently experiencing the most severe effects. You can find the government's fuel shortages map, updated in real time, HERE.

UK travel - the UK port of Dover saw huge queues over the weekend, with coach parties waiting for up to nine hours for a ferry crossing. This was unrelated to the French strikes - a combination of peak school trip travel period and the lengthier passport control checks required since Brexit. Bosses at the Port of Dover say the problems were resolved by Monday morning.

Tuesday

Flight disruption continues on Tuesday, with cancellations at Paris Orly, Marseille and Bordeaux airports. Cancellations are possible also for Wednesday, the French civil aviation authority will release further details later on Monday.

Trains, city public transport and tourist attractions will be as above.

In Paris, there are plans for a 'march on the Elysée' to demand the withdrawal of the pension reform bill. A group of Communist MPs plan to march from the French parliament (Assemblée nationale) to the president's Elysée Palace to hand over a letter demanding that the pension bill be scrapped.

Wednesday

A similar picture to Tuesday with slight disruption on the train and city public transport network, and the likelihood of further flight cancellations.

Thursday

This is the next declared strike day, called by the eight French union federations as a combined 'day of action' with strikes and demos.

Disruption, delays and cancellations are likely on airlines, trains and city public transport. The French civil aviation authority will announce cancellation levels on Tuesday, with rail operator SNCF and city public transport authorities will publish detailed strike timetables on Wednesday. The more recent strike days have seen limited disruption on rail and city public transport.

Some schools or school classes will close as teachers strike and tourist attractions may also close or have limited opening hours - visitors are advised to check the website of the attraction they wish to visit.

There will also be marches and demonstrations in towns and cities across France, with tens of thousands of people expected to again take to the streets. The marches last week saw only limited trouble from a few violent individuals in Paris, Bordeaux and Rennes. However visitors are advised to check in advance the route of the demos (which usually take place in the afternoon and early evening) and avoid the area.

Friday

The declared strike is a one-day action so things will return largely to normal on Friday, with the possibility of some limited disruption similar to that seen at the start of the week. Unions usually make an announcement on the evening of a strike day about any further planned actions.

Good Friday is not a public holiday in most of France (with the exception of the historic region of Alsace-Lorrraine) but it does mark the beginning of a three-day weekend for the rest of the country as Monday, April 10th, is a holiday. Friday is also the start of the school holidays in Zone A (central and south west France).

For this reason, traffic forecaster Bison futé predicts heavy traffic on Friday evening, particularly around the big cities, as French families head off for an Easter weekend away.

Saturday and Sunday

As mentioned, this is Easter weekend, so in some areas you will find seasonal activities such as special markets, local festivals and Easter egg hunts. Tourist attractions may be closed or operating with limited opening hours on Sunday or Monday, although in most areas shops, bars and restaurants will be open as normal.

