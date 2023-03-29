LATEST: French unions announce 11th day of strikes and demos

Advertisement

The eight union federations announced a further one-day strike action on Thursday, April 6th.

They call for workers to again walk out in sectors including aviation, public transport and schools, denouncing the "lack of response from the government to increasing tensions".

The joint spokesman for the unions called for a "new day of strike and demonstrations on Thursday, April 6th throughout the country".

The announcement came on the evening of another one-day strike on Tuesday which again saw services including trains and flights badly disrupted.

Marches again took place across the country, although overall turnout was down on the previous week.

In several areas, the marches ended with scuffles between police and masked, black-clad casseurs, who in cities including Paris and Bordeaux also set fire to bins and street furniture and smashed windows.

Interior minister Gérald Darmainan said that 201 people had been arrested and 175 police officers were injured on Tuesday.

