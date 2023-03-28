Advertisement

Clashes in Paris after latest pension protests

The Local France/AFP
The Local France/AFP - 28 Mar, 2023 Updated Tue 28 Mar 2023 17:33 CEST
image alt text
A blazing bin, pictured in Paris on March 28th at a demo against pension reform. Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Fresh clashes have been reported in Paris on Tuesday as tens of thousands protested in the French capital against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, AFP correspondents said.

Police used tear gas and launched a charge after some people at the head of the protest, dressed in black with their faces covered, raided a grocery store and then sparked a fire as the march closed in on Place de la Nation in the east of the city.

 

Reporters on the ground have reported bins and street furniture being set on fire.

At least 22 people were arrested in the capital by the afternoon, Paris police said.

 

 

Tuesday was another day of strikes and mass demonstrations against the government's planned pension reform.

The reported clashes in Paris took place close to the route of the protest march end in Nation, but many of the trouble-makers were black-clad and masked and did not appear to be part of the peaceful demonstrations.

Some appeared to be targeting the police, who have been the subject of much anger over heavy-handed policing of previous protests. 

 

READ ALSO 'It's bigger than pensions now' - why the French are continuing to protest

