Clashes in Paris after latest pension protests

Police used tear gas and launched a charge after some people at the head of the protest, dressed in black with their faces covered, raided a grocery store and then sparked a fire as the march closed in on Place de la Nation in the east of the city.

Reporters on the ground have reported bins and street furniture being set on fire.

At least 22 people were arrested in the capital by the afternoon, Paris police said.

Thick smoke on Paris’s Boulevard Voltaire, fire(s) set alight.

Tuesday was another day of strikes and mass demonstrations against the government's planned pension reform.

The reported clashes in Paris took place close to the route of the protest march end in Nation, but many of the trouble-makers were black-clad and masked and did not appear to be part of the peaceful demonstrations.

Some appeared to be targeting the police, who have been the subject of much anger over heavy-handed policing of previous protests.

