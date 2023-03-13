For members
AMERICANS IN FRANCE
How to renew your American passport in France
If you are an American living in France and your American passport is expiring soon, here is what you need to know about the renewal process.
Published: 13 March 2023 08:56 CET
A new blank US Passport being created in 2007 (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP FILES / AFP)
AMERICANS IN FRANCE
American cemetery in Paris region to light up on Monday night
One of a dozen American military cemeteries will light up outside of Paris on Monday night, in tribute to the 100th anniversary of the creation of the American Battle Monuments Commission. All visitors are welcome.
Published: 6 March 2023 12:44 CET
