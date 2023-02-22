Read news from:
Americans in France: Investment options, citizenship and basketball

With practical tips ranging from property and taxes to travel and bureaucracy, welcome to the Americans in France roundup, that promises to bring you everything you need to know as an American who either lives in France, visits frequently or plans to move here some day.

Published: 22 February 2023 15:06 CET
US and French flags are seen near the beaches of Normandy (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP)

Welcome to the first edition of The Local’s new “Americans in France” – this is sent as a monthly newsletter to Local members, featuring all the news and practical information you need as an American resident, visitor or second-home owner in France. You can sign up to receive it direct to your mailbox on the link below.

The big news of the month impacting Americans in France is the government’s decision to simplify the citizenship process. Before anyone gets too excited, the change is to the bureaucratic process rather than the requirements themselves.

The new system is meant to streamline the application process by creating a single, nationwide portal known as NATALI (no we don’t know what it stands for) so you can submit your citizenship application online. 

You can find the full outline of the citizenship process for Americans here, and I recommend taking our popular quiz to see if you would pass the citizenship interview. 

American reader Megan Adele Lopez, who has recently had her citizenship interview, shared with us the questions she was asked, including; Name at least three current ministers in the French government; Which countries border France and; What is France’s famous motto?

She listed some 22 different questions in total and was naturally relieved to have studied for the interview.

Having American citizenship can significantly limit your investment options in France (it’s all to do with our taxation system, which means we have to file a US federal tax return every year, regardless of where we live).

The Local has been looking into this and speaking with financial experts for the past few weeks, and we were repeatedly told that Americans should avoid a certain investment option that is popular in France: the Assurance Vie. 

This is a very common savings option for French people, and it’s likely that your bank will offer it to you when you open an account – but Americans need to be aware of the problems it could potentially cause with the IRS when you file your US tax return. You can read more about Assurance Vie and why to avoid it here

Finally, if you are missing Basketball, and want to go to a game in France, you might consider checking out the Betclic Élite. This is France’s top men’s professional basketball league, and there are games all across the country. The sport has become a lot more popular in France in recent years, so the ambience is a lot of fun (and you’ll certainly hear a lot of American accents among the players).

You might be able to grab a hotdog in the stands, but if you’re craving some other American fast-food, there are far more options in France than might have first thought and that’s even before Krispy Kreme opens its first outlet in France later this year. 

And we want to hear from you so we’re asking Americans in France to share their tips for living in the country so if you have advice you can share it HERE – and if you have any questions about moving to France or life once you’re here, feel free to email me at [email protected] and we will do our best to answer them.

TOURISM

The Emily Effect? Why more and more Americans want to move to France

City bosses credit the 'Emily in Paris effect' but new polls show that a high percentage of Americans have a good opinion of France, and many would like to live here some day.

Published: 15 February 2023 15:31 CET
The Emily Effect? Why more and more Americans want to move to France

How opinions change. In 2003, France was terra non grata in parts of USA because of then-President Jacques Chirac’s vociferous and determined opposition to the invasion of Iraq by George W Bush’s ‘Coalition of the Willing’. 

French fries were even renamed ‘Freedom Fries’ in some places, such was the righteous US anger at France’s position.

Now, however, according to an Ifop poll for US Francophile travel site Bonjour New York, the image of France and the French has transformed. A total 73 percent of US citizens have a good opinion of the country and its people, up from just 39 percent in 2007, four years after the political stand-off over the invasion of Iraq. 

And, of those Americans who have a ‘very good’ impression of the French, 47 percent have watched Emily in Paris, compared to 17 percent who have not.

Among fans, 86 percent have a good opinion of the show’s city chic location.

READ ALSO Emily in Paris’ Sylvie: ‘There’s a certain type of American who thinks they know everything, and we French block them’

More than one in three – 36 percent – of those surveyed said that they would be happy to live in France, compared to just over one in five (21 percent) in 2005.

If you’re among those who dreams of moving to France, head to our Moving to France section for more practical information, and the Americans in France section for information specifically tailored to US citizens. Members of The Local can also sign up HERE to our monthly Americans in France newsletter, giving you all the latest need-to-know information. 

However only 28 percent of working-age Americans (18 to 65) would move to France for work.

A total three-quarters (75 percent) of Americans would like to spend a short stay in Paris, the prospect of following in Emily’s footsteps by spending a year there also attracts nearly half (44 percent), especially among the younger age group, notably progressive urbanites.

While many who live in France – Paris in particular – may scoff at the Netflix show’s sanitised image of the capital, US people consider its portrayal of the city as accurate, with 83 percent of those polled saying it offers a realistic view.

READ ALSO 9 French Netflix series that aren’t Emily in Paris

And 67 percent of Americans consider Paris to be a ‘clean city’, compared to just 16 percent of Parisians, according to the survey.

But the poll’s authors pointed out that France’s image among Americans was improving before Emily in Paris hit the streaming service, and that cine-tourism – travel influenced by films or TV shows – is not a uniquely French thing: in 2019, some 80 million travellers chose their destinations because of films and series they had seen.

Beyond the Ifop poll, according to the 2023 Barnes City Index Ultra High-Net-Worth Individuals, the French capital has risen four places to the top of the list of the most sought-after cities for the very wealthy this year. And according to the British real estate agency “GetAgent”, searches for removals in Paris increased 1,416 percent after the release of the last season of Emily in Paris. 

Finally, according to the tourist board, visitor numbers to France were up significantly in 2022, with Greater Paris welcoming 7.2 million foreign visitors between January and the end of May. 

SHOW COMMENTS