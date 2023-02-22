For members
AMERICANS IN FRANCE
Americans in France: Investment options, citizenship and basketball
With practical tips ranging from property and taxes to travel and bureaucracy, welcome to the Americans in France roundup, that promises to bring you everything you need to know as an American who either lives in France, visits frequently or plans to move here some day.
Published: 22 February 2023 15:06 CET
US and French flags are seen near the beaches of Normandy (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP)
TOURISM
The Emily Effect? Why more and more Americans want to move to France
City bosses credit the 'Emily in Paris effect' but new polls show that a high percentage of Americans have a good opinion of France, and many would like to live here some day.
Published: 15 February 2023 15:31 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments