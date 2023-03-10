Read news from:
La Belle Vie: French coffee culture and France’s best restaurants

From ordering coffee in France to explaining the country's north-south divide and preparing for a French dining experience, this week's La Belle Vie newsletter offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 10 March 2023 08:33 CET
(Photo by Thierry Zoccolan / AFP)

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences in “My account”.

France’s new Michelin guide is out, and it has some feeling happier than others.

Often praised as the world’s best chef, Guy Savoy saw his restaurant drop down two stars in the latest ranking. However, there are something people have been rejoicing: the new étoile verte (green star) category. A coveted and rare label introduced by the Michelin Guide in 2020, the étoile verte (green star) is given to restaurants who offer “dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments.”

Whether you are looking to celebrate a special occasion or simply wine and dine in style, The Local has put together a list of five restaurants that are on this new eco-friendly guide.

5 eco-friendly French restaurants from the new Michelin guide

The restaurants listed above are from several different parts of France. One of the benefits to the Michelin Guide is that it is not Paris-centric – you can find high-quality restaurants across the country.

But in the land of ‘haute-cuisine’, there are some regional rivalries over who has the best food to offer. Oftentimes, it comes down to the debate over butter versus olive oil for cooking, which is just one of the many facets of France’s (fictional) north-south border. 

If you’ve ever wondered why French people seem to love moaning about their northern/southern counterparts, these light-hearted maps might help to shed some light on the matter.

8 maps that explain France’s north-south divide

While France is normally known for its delicious gastronomy and fresh food, there are some dishes that can be a bit more challenging for foreigners to stomach. Personally, I am not a fan of boudin noir (blood sausage), but I love escargots (snails).

Readers of The Local gave their takes on their least favourite French foods, and contrary to the stereotypes, frogs’ legs did not make it onto the final list.

Readers reveal: The worst food in France

I have to be honest – sometimes all I crave is a simple drip coffee. I don’t mind espresso, and honestly if I have trouble waking up in the morning I’ll gladly opt for any product derived from coffee beans. Nevertheless, I still find myself missing classic diner-style drip coffee more often than I would like to admit. 

On top of that, coffee-drinking in France also has some unexpected rules attached to it, and café culture is notably different from in the United States. When I first moved to France, I experienced one of these surprising coffee-related cultural differences after being served coffee in a bowl while travelling in rural France.

Whether you find yourself integrating easily into French coffee culture, or maybe you still find yourself dreaming of a highly-caffeinated, fancy hipster-style filter coffee, you might still want to be aware of some French coffee rules.

How to drink your coffee in the French style

Once you’ve learned the rules related to coffee-drinking in France, and you know the basic vocab, you’ll need to nail down your go-to method of ordering coffee.

You might be surprised to learn that there are several different variations of how to order your favourite caffeinated beverage, and each has the potential to leave a slightly different impression on your server. 

What does the way you order a coffee in French say about you?

Finally, one social media user took to Twitter to tell the world that they tried to order an oat milk latte in Paris, only to have their waiter say “no”.

This begs the question – what is French customer service actually like? In my own experience, I have never been expressly told that I cannot order something, but I have been encouraged by wait-staff to pick the plat du jour or whatever other menu item they find most appealing.

Personally, I tend to welcome the advice (it usually pays off taste-wise), but if you have a very specific order in mind and you want to be sure to get what you want, then The Local has put together some information you ought to know when ordering at French restaurants and cafés.

FACTCHECK: Do French waiters really tell customers what they can order?

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: Exploring France, poetic French phrases and top tips for Paris visitors

From finding something worth visiting in all of France's mainland départements to the extraordinary lives of the female members of the French resistance and why Paris' ringroad is unique, this week's La Belle Vie newsletter offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 3 March 2023 08:42 CET
La Belle Vie: Exploring France, poetic French phrases and top tips for Paris visitors

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences in “My account”.

In the last four years of living in France, I have been lucky enough to get to explore a lot of France’s western coast in Brittany, but sadly I cannot say I have put enough effort into visiting other parts of the country too.

But I’ve recently made a new goal to visit all of France’s département’s at least once. Now, I know this is not an objective I’ll be able to realise in just a few months (or years even, there are 96 of them), but I think it will be a nice way to get inspired to explore.

Whether you live in France and are looking to see what else the country has to offer, or perhaps you are an avid visitor and want to find the less conventional spots to travel to, The Local has put together a comprehensive list to give you at least one place in each of the 96 French mainland départements worth visiting:

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France

When visiting France, especially from abroad, many go through Paris at some point. If you fly into one of the airports just outside the city, you’ll have to cross over a special road to get into the city centre that has more importance than you may have realised.

If you have driven on Paris’ périphérique – ringroad, or beltway for my fellow Americans – you maybe found yourself struggling with France’s driving rule ‘priorité à droite‘ or perhaps you were caught up in some traffic.

The ringroad is more than just a highway though – it is often described as something of a ‘social barrier’, or a frontier between Paris proper and its suburbs, which are often the target of negative stereotypes about crime and violence. The Local looked into what the ringroad actually represents, and whether clichés about the banlieues hold any stock.

Why the Paris périphérique is more than just a ringroad

If you pass through Paris by public transport, you likely will go through one of the major train stations – like Gare du Nord or Chatelet-Les Halles. People sometimes warn tourists that these are dangerous spots, but I would argue that the greatest risk you incur when visiting Paris as a tourist is having your phone or wallet pickpocketed. Violent crime is much less likely.

That being said, you should be ware of how to keep an eye on your valuables, particularly when riding the Metro. One tip is to avoid sitting or standing directly next to the door, because it is easy for someone to reach into your purse or pocket and then make a speedy getaway as the train pulls off. Aside from paying close attention to your belongings in crowded tourist spots, like the Sacre-Coeur, here are some other ways to be prepared.

The 14 scams that tourists in Paris should look out for

As you travel around France, you’ll certainly pick up some words and phrases you might not have heard before. One of the trickiest things, in my opinion, about learning and speaking a new language is gaining new expressions that simply do not translate into your native tongue.

Sometimes the word in French is perfect for the sentence you are speaking in English, and you just can’t quite find the right equivalent.

12 French phrases that English really should have too

As I mentioned above, I have gotten to spend some time in Brittany. A few weeks ago, while visiting, my friends and I took a hike along the coast near Brest. We stumbled upon an old, dilapidated World War II bunker – and I must say, this is not the first time I’ve seen one – there are hundreds across France’s western and northern coast.

It made me wonder why so many of them are still standing, seemingly forgotten and untouched after all these years? While they certainly offer local youth an interesting place to hangout (far cooler than the parking lots my friends and I sat in during high school), I’ve been taking a look at why these were never dismantled.

Why does France still have so many WWII bunkers on its coast?

Finally, on the topic of WWII, and as we look forward to International Women’s Day next week, you might be interested to learn about the remarkable women who took part in the French resistance. By some estimates, women accounted for between 12 and 25 percent of all Resistance members, and three of them – who are still living at ages 101, 100 and 96 – stand out for the role they played.

Three heroines of the French Resistance

