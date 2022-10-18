Read news from:
FOOD & DRINK

FACTCHECK: Do French waiters really tell customers what they can order?

It's a fairly regular event that someone will go viral with their story of a French waiter flatly refusing to serve a certain item, blithely ignoring any special requests or simply telling the customer that they are wrong. So is it true that French waiters tell customers what they can and cannot order?

Published: 18 October 2022 12:29 CEST
Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP

The latest example of this concerns a request for an oat milk latte in Paris, but over the years there have been numerous other stories of waiters refusing a request for a steak ‘well done’, plonking down a bowl of meat in front of a vegetarian or simply informing the diner that their request for coffee with their meal is wrong.

Not to mention of course, The Local’s Europe editor and his quest to get beaufort cheese for his fondue.

We’re not doubting the veracity of these stories of course, but how common actually is this? And how can you ensure that you get what you want? 

Go local 

The first thing that visitors need to remember is that France is its own country with its own (proud) culinary traditions.

Outside the big cities there’s not much on offer in the way of non-French food, so if you particularly want something from your home country you might need to accept that it’s either not available or it might not be a particularly good version of the dish.

If you want top quality food, it’s better to stick to the local offerings, prepared with care, pride and local ingredients.

This also applies to coffee – all countries in Europe have their own distinct traditions when it comes to coffee and creations like pumpkin spiced lattes are really not common outside the anglosphere.

French coffee usually means a short espresso-like drink, or a milky café au lait or café crème. If you want something different you might need to look for somewhere that serves US-style coffee (there’s always Starbucks, if you insist).

Stick to the menu 

It’s common in some countries to look at the menu and then tell the waiter how you want the dish made differently, but this is not a tradition in France, where’s it’s assumed that the chef knows how he wants things to taste.

If something is not on the menu then that probably means it’s not available.

If you want a dish made differently you can make a polite request for this to happen, but don’t assume it’s an option – many French waiters will simply be baffled if you tell them you want the goat’s cheese salad without the goat’s cheese, and suggest that you order something else instead.

Trust the experts 

It can come over as rude or high-handed (and grumpy waiters exist, without a doubt) but consider that your server is actually trying to help you.

Working in hospitality is quite a high status job in France and many servers will have expert knowledge of which wines pair well or how a dish is best served. If they hear you ordering something that they think will not be a pleasant dining experience, they will have no hesitation in telling you, and suggesting something else.

Likewise people who work in food shops are often experts in their field, so if they tell you that a certain combination will not be good, or a certain cheese is too good for a fondue, they are probably right.    

Be polite 

One of the most frequent complaints about French waiters is that they are rude and undoubtedly rude waiters exist, particularly in the more tourist areas of Paris.

But they may be reacting to what they see as rude behaviour from you – have you greeted your waiter with a bonjour/bonsoir? It’s considered rude to fail to greet someone politely and instead just start barking out your order.

French waiters are skilled professionals and expect to be treated like equals, rather than servants.

And if they think you are rude, they won’t hesitate to be rude back – there is no concept of ‘customer is king’ in France (probably just as well when you consider what they did to their king).

On a related note – while English language skills are pretty common among serving staff in tourist areas, don’t assume that your waiter speaks English. Even if you don’t speak any French at all it’s considered polite to begin with a bonjour/bonsoir before asking Parlez vous anglais ?

Rudeness can even cost you extra in some French cafés.

Flag up dietary requirements 

There’s obviously a big difference between having specific dietary requirements and/or allergies and just being fussy.

If you have an allergy or a dietary requirement it’s best to flag this up in advance so that your waiter knows your needs and why you are making your request.

J’ai une allergie et je ne peux pas boire de lait du tout. Avez-vous du lait d’avoine ? – I have an allergy and cannot drink any milk at all. Do you have oat milk? 

Some waiters are just rude

But sometimes you can do all of this and still find a grumpy, surly or unhelpful waiter. Maybe they’re just having a really bad day. 

FOOD & DRINK

Are the French going (slightly) more vegetarian?

Its traditional cuisine is definitely heavy on meat and over the years France has won itself a reputation as a nightmare for vegetarians - but there are increasing reports that the French are beginning to turn their backs on meat because of climate concerns.

Published: 14 October 2022 08:43 CEST
“I was not happy to find my salad covered in lardons,” lamented Chris Welch, in response to a survey by The Local about vegetarian and vegan readers’ experiences being meat-free in France – a country where only 2.2 percent of the population is either vegetarian or vegan.

Welch’s experience is not solitary. France is known for traditional dishes filled with meat: boeuf bourguignon, steak tartare, confit de canard, foie gras, and more. It is equally known for a strong cultural connection to meat-based foods.

After Lyon mayor, Grégory Doucet, temporarily took meat off school menus in 2021, outcry ensued across the country. Farmers even protested by bringing their cattle, goats and tractors to city hall, as they held up banners reading “eating meat is the basis of humanity.”

But France appears to be slowly changing its attitudes toward meat consumption. 

“People used to be treated as the village idiot if they were vegetarian,” Jean-Pierre Poulain, a sociologist specialising in food at the University of Toulouse told the Financial Times in 2021. “That’s no longer the case.” 

A survey by the Harris Interactive, a public opinion and marketing firm, showed that the French have altered their relationship with meat – eating less, and opting for higher quality. 

Almost half of respondents (48 percent) said they had reduced their meat consumption in some way in the last three years. The French institute of public opinion (Ifop) found in a separate survey that 24 percent of French people consider themselves to be ‘flexitarians’ – meaning eating semi-vegetarian diets or just limiting their meat consumption. 

While the majority (74 percent) of French people identify as omnivores, eight percent of “omnivores” said that they limit their meat consumption and eat it “less than once a day.” 

In terms of people’s attitudes, 68 percent responded that they believe France consumes “too much meat” and over 80 percent said they “try to consume less, but better.”

The French even seem prepared to part with some delicacies, like foie gras. Since 2015, production per year has fallen sharply, dropping from 18,000 tonnes to 13,900 tonnes produced in five years alone.

Despite changing opinions, the French still eat meat quite frequently. At least one third of French people eat meat every day, and almost 9 out of 10 French people eat meat at least once a week. 

By some reports – including that of the Institute of Climate Economics – French meat intake is not decreasing, but rather changing: beef consumption has decreased by about five percent over the last 10 years, but it has been replaced by poultry consumption which has increased significantly. 

Between 2014 and 2019, the French increased their poultry intake by 15 percent, making them the third largest poultry consumers in Europe, following the British and Germans. 

Who are the French flexitarians?

Even though French people want to eat less meat, that does not necessarily mean they dislike meat or even think it is not tasty. 89 percent of Ifop respondents said that they do like meat.

However, concerns regarding climate change and the environment have become more prominent in recent years. In the Ifop survey, 62 percent of respondents said they “would change their eating habits due to climate change.”

This number is in line with the rising number of French people concerned about the effects of climate change, with seven out of ten stating in an Odaxa survey that they were afraid of “being personally affected by a climate disaster.” 

However, during a press conference in February 2021, Pierre-Hadrien Bartoli, the Director of Political Research at Harris Interactive, explained that the respondents citing climate reasons were mostly young people. 

Other factors – such as education and gender, played a role in meat consumption. Women were more likely to be vegetarian than men, as well as more likely to be flexitarian. 

According to Grazyna Marcinkowska, who runs consumer studies for FranceAgriMer, flexitarians have a specific profile in France: they are “decidedly urban, female and educated.”

In comparison, those who identified as omnivores were “mostly men” and more likely to be located in “small towns or rural areas.” 

The push for reducing meat-intake for environmental reasons

As part of France’s 2021 law to combat climate change, school canteens have become one of the main locations where the country plans to limit meat intake.

As per the law, schools must serve a vegetarian option at least once a week. Schools also have the right to serve a vegetarian option every day, a right that members of France’s Green party have been fighting for. 

Additionally, by January 1st, 2023, all workplace canteens managed by state and national public companies must offer at least one vegetarian option.

Readers have noticed France’s commitment to meat-free choices in schools as well: “Our children attend French public schools and love the daily vegetarian options (falafels are a healthy, yummy swap for the meat they typically have),” said Regina Sinsky-Crosby who lives in Bayonne.

Even though the French do still love the taste of meat (at least 89 percent of them do), the country is far from topping the charts for meat product consumption. 

Even though more Americans – about ten percent – identified as either vegetarian or vegan, the country still ranked third globally for the most daily meat consumption, whereas France did not even make the top ten. 

