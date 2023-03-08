For members
MAP: Where in France is under water restrictions in spring 2023?
Drought alerts and water restrictions are common in France in the summer, but a severe lack of winter rainfall means that in March, several authorities have already placed restrictions on the use of water.
Published: 8 March 2023 17:10 CET
A completely dry riverbed of river near Lourmarin, southern France, on March 3, 2023. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
Storms, wildfires and drought: How much the climate crisis cost France in 2022
Extreme weather including wildfires, flooding and hailstorms cost France up to €10 billion in 2022, insurers have revealed.
Published: 3 March 2023 15:06 CET
