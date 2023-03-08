Read news from:
France’s EDF reports fresh crack in nuclear reactor pipe

French energy group EDF has reported discovering a significant new crack in a cooling pipe at a nuclear power plant on the Channel coast, in the latest such incident to plague the energy sector.

Published: 8 March 2023 12:16 CET
The Penly Nuclear Power Plant in Petit-Caux, along the English Channel coast in December 2022. (Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP)

The group has been beset by maintenance problems at its ageing park of reactors over the last year that has forced it to take more than a dozen of them offline for checks and emergency repairs.

The group last month reported the latest “serious corrosion problem” on an emergency cooling system at its Penly 1 plant in northern France which was among the 16 taken offline in the last year.

The report went largely unnoticed until it was covered in French media on Tuesday.

The new crack was 15.5 cm long and up to 2.3 cm deep, covering around a quarter of the circumference of the pipe which is 2.7 cm thick, France’s Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) said late on Tuesday.

The regulator ordered EDF to “revise its strategy” of addressing the corrosion problems which could have major financial repercussions for the debt-laden state-owned utility as well as France’s energy production capacity. 

The country, once a leading electricity exporter in Europe, needed to import power from Germany and other neighbours over the winter because of the problems in its nuclear park, which normally supplies around 70 percent of its energy needs.

The crack at Penly does not pose an immediate danger to the environment or human life, the regulator said, given its location on a pipe system that is designed to be used to cool the reactor only in the event of an emergency.

“What is new… is the depth of the crack,” nuclear safety expert Yves Marignac, who is an advisor to the ASN, told AFP.

EDF’s debt ballooned to €64.5 billion in 2022 while losses totalled €17.9 billion.

STRIKES

Electricity cut off to hometown of French labour minister during pension strikes

Striking workers “deliberately” cut the electricity in the south-east France hometown of the country's labour minister during Tuesday’s pension reform protests.

Published: 8 March 2023 09:33 CET
RMC reported that the hardline CGT union targeted the 16,000-population town of Annonay in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, with serious power cuts leaving some 2,000 homes without electricity on the afternoon of the March 7th protests.

Small-town Annonay does not often make national headlines and may seem an unusual target for direct-action protests, but it is the home of France’s labour minister Olivier Dussopt, who has become the ‘face’ of the 

Dussopt was mayor between 2008 and 2017 before he entered the national government when President Emmanuel Macron was first voted into office.

The CGT confirmed that it wanted to deliberately target the town during pension reform protests, but stopped short of saying its workers cut power to parts of the town. A union official, however, claimed responsibility for blackouts elsewhere.

Blackouts were also reported in parts of the Drôme, Périgueux, Pas-de-Calais, and Lille. Industrial and commercial areas in the north of the country were targeted.

The union has previously said it intends to cut the power to towns which elected politicians who support the pension reform.

“Everything that happened is at the initiative of the CGT,” regional representative Romain Fronek told AFP. He warned of further action “throughout the week”, as protests against the Macron government’s controversial pension reforms continue.

Enedis confirmed the cuts, and said in a statement that it, “strongly condemns any illegal act on the public electricity distribution network, which in no way reflects its public service values”. 

It plans on filing a legal complaint.

Meanwhile, Stanislas Guerini, a ministerial colleague of Dussopt, was quick to condemn the power cuts. “We must distinguish the right to demonstrate (…) and power cuts,” he told RTL, as he laid the blame for the blackouts at the door of “union organisations”.

“In Annonay, cuts affected entire neighbourhoods,” he added. “It’s disgusting for the people who live in these neighbourhoods. The people who are affected are not the Minister of Labour, it is people living in Annonay.” 

