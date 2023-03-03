MAP: How France cut its electricity use by 10% this winter

France launched its sobriété enérgetique – energy-saving – plan at the start of the winter, hit by a double whammy of rising gas prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing problems in the domestic nuclear industry that saw many power plants being taken offline.

However ministers were clear that the measures were not only for this winter, but would continue as part of the country’s ambitious target to cut its total energy usage by 30 percent by 2040.

The plan was divided into three strands; measures for government departments and public officials which were compulsory; measures for businesses which were expected; and measures for households and private individuals which were voluntary.

Although the winter isn’t quite over yet it looks like France has fallen slightly short of its original target to cut electricity use by 10 percent this winter, with the most recent figures suggesting a 9.7 percent reduction in the country’s total electricity use. This is how they managed it.

Households

Although measures for households were entirely voluntary, it seems that people really took the message on board, according to figures released by the French electricity grid managers Enedis.

In the period October 10th to February 5th, every département in France saw a drop in household electricity usage, ranging from four percent to 14 percent.

The below map shows how much each département’s household energy usage decreased, compared with the same period last winter, ranging from the lowest (Ardennes at 3.7 percent lower and Orne at 4.3 percent lower) to the highest (Lot, Landes and Aude at -13.9 percent, -13.6 percent and -12.8 percent respectively).

Map: Enedis

As you would expect, the warmer départements in the south have seen the greatest savings in energy through the winter months.

It is also worth noting that France has experienced a warmer than average winter, as exemplified by the 2022 New Year’s Eve being the mildest recorded since 1947.

French households have largely been spared the soaring electricity prices seen around Europe – prices were capped for the whole of 2022, but were allowed to rise by a maximum of 15 percent at the start of February 2023.

Businesses

It seems that the bulk of the savings have come from business use, and at least part of those were cost-driven.

While households and some small businesses were protected by government price caps, this did not apply to all businesses and as power costs soared over the winter some factories and other businesses reduced their working hours in order to save on their power bills.

It therefore remains to be seen how much of this saving will continue into next winter when (hopefully) prices will be back at normal levels.

However, some of the changes made by businesses can be continued and some have even been coded into law or local decrees – for example a ban of air-conditioned businesses leaving their doors propped open and a ban on leaving shop windows and signs illuminated overnight.

Public sector

The public sector changes were compulsory and these will remain in place – they include measures like setting office heating at a maximum of 19C and lowering by 1C the temperature in public spaces such as leisure centres and swimming pools.

Civil servants have also been given a new workplace code that includes limits in travelling by car if a train is available.

Local authorities have taken their own measures – some driven by rising electricity costs – that include turning out street lights earlier or reducing the time for Christmas lights displays.

The summer and next winter

So the big question now is whether France can manage to sustain these changes?

The summer typically sees lower household energy consumption around the country as heating is switched off and air-conditioning is not widespread in French homes.

Some of the guidelines for the public sector also relate to air conditioning, which should not be turned cooler than 22C, and a new law prohibits businesses that are air-conditioned to prop their doors open in summer.

Looking ahead to next winter, we may see increased consumption from factories as production resumes normal levels, but many of the changes such as setting the heating to 1C lower and turning off lights and illuminated signs at night are here to stay.