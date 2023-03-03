Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

MAP: How France cut its electricity use by 10% this winter

It began in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the French government has been clear that energy-saving measures will continue as a way for the country to meet its climate targets. This is how France managed to cut its total electricity use by almost 10 percent this winter.

Published: 3 March 2023 11:34 CET
MAP: How France cut its electricity use by 10% this winter
Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP

France launched its sobriété enérgetique – energy-saving – plan at the start of the winter, hit by a double whammy of rising gas prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing problems in the domestic nuclear industry that saw many power plants being taken offline.

However ministers were clear that the measures were not only for this winter, but would continue as part of the country’s ambitious target to cut its total energy usage by 30 percent by 2040.

The plan was divided into three strands; measures for government departments and public officials which were compulsory; measures for businesses which were expected; and measures for households and private individuals which were voluntary.

Although the winter isn’t quite over yet it looks like France has fallen slightly short of its original target to cut electricity use by 10 percent this winter, with the most recent figures suggesting a 9.7 percent reduction in the country’s total electricity use. This is how they managed it.

Households

Although measures for households were entirely voluntary, it seems that people really took the message on board, according to figures released by the French electricity grid managers Enedis.

In the period October 10th to February 5th, every département in France saw a drop in household electricity usage, ranging from four percent to 14 percent.

The below map shows how much each département’s household energy usage decreased, compared with the same period last winter, ranging from the lowest (Ardennes at 3.7 percent lower and Orne at 4.3 percent lower) to the highest (Lot, Landes and Aude at -13.9 percent, -13.6 percent and -12.8 percent respectively).

Map: Enedis

As you would expect, the warmer départements in the south have seen the greatest savings in energy through the winter months.

It is also worth noting that France has experienced a warmer than average winter, as exemplified by the 2022 New Year’s Eve being the mildest recorded since 1947. 

French households have largely been spared the soaring electricity prices seen around Europe – prices were capped for the whole of 2022, but were allowed to rise by a maximum of 15 percent at the start of February 2023. 

Businesses

It seems that the bulk of the savings have come from business use, and at least part of those were cost-driven.

While households and some small businesses were protected by government price caps, this did not apply to all businesses and as power costs soared over the winter some factories and other businesses reduced their working hours in order to save on their power bills.

It therefore remains to be seen how much of this saving will continue into next winter when (hopefully) prices will be back at normal levels.

However, some of the changes made by businesses can be continued and some have even been coded into law or local decrees – for example a ban of air-conditioned businesses leaving their doors propped open and a ban on leaving shop windows and signs illuminated overnight.

Public sector

The public sector changes were compulsory and these will remain in place – they include measures like setting office heating at a maximum of 19C and lowering by 1C the temperature in public spaces such as leisure centres and swimming pools.

Civil servants have also been given a new workplace code that includes limits in travelling by car if a train is available.

Local authorities have taken their own measures – some driven by rising electricity costs – that include turning out street lights earlier or reducing the time for Christmas lights displays. 

The summer and next winter

So the big question now is whether France can manage to sustain these changes?

The summer typically sees lower household energy consumption around the country as heating is switched off and air-conditioning is not widespread in French homes. 

Some of the guidelines for the public sector also relate to air conditioning, which should not be turned cooler than 22C, and a new law prohibits businesses that are air-conditioned to prop their doors open in summer.

Looking ahead to next winter, we may see increased consumption from factories as production resumes normal levels, but many of the changes such as setting the heating to 1C lower and turning off lights and illuminated signs at night are here to stay.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PROPERTY

Towns in south of France halt new building projects due to drought

Local authorities in towns in the south of France have placed a four-year moratorium on the issuing of new building permits as the country grapples with ongoing droughts.

Published: 2 March 2023 10:32 CET
Towns in south of France halt new building projects due to drought

Nine municipalities in the south of France have announced that they will not issue any new building permits for the next four years, due to persistent drought and low groundwater levels.

According to reporting by 42 Mag, officials said that the areas concerned already have high populations, and the priority is to ensure adequate access to water for those already living there.

Located in the Var département, the municipalities that will impose the new restriction are Bagnols-en-Forêt, Callian, Fayence, Mons, Montauroux, Saint-Paul-en-Forêt, Seillans, Tanneron and Tourrettes.

Only permit applications submitted prior to February 2023 will be considered for new builds, although locals will still be able to do renovation or extension works. 

“It’s better to tell people not to build and that they will need to delay their project than to say ‘go ahead and build’ and find that they do not have enough water supplied when they move in,” Jean-Yves Huet, mayor of Montauroux (Var), told Franceinfo.

Var is already under water restrictions as a result of a prolonged winter drought.

While municipalities’ decision was approved by the head of the departement (the préfet), the president of the Var Building Federation, Jean-Jacques Castillon, told 42 Mag that he feared the move would lead to “dramatic consequences for the sector”.

The water situation

In the east of the Var, the rivers have been dry for many months and the water tables are at their lowest in the nine communes of the canton of Fayence, according to Franceinfo.

The municipalities’ decision to limit building came shortly after the French environment minister held an emergency meeting with local authorities to address the severe shortage of rain over the winter, which risks plunging the country into another punishing drought this summer.

The minister called the situation “alarming” and urged that action be taken now in order to avoid more serious problems in the summer.

Although it’s not unusual to have warnings and restrictions in place over the summer, especially in the south, this year five départements (including Var) are already under some level of water restrictions.

Water restrictions in place in France as of March 2nd. Screenshot by the Local from Propluvia

In January, environmental experts already warned that the country would likely face a “very dry year” in 2023 after high temperatures and low rainfall in 2022.

READ MORE: How likely are droughts and water restrictions in France in summer 2023?

After France experienced 32 days with no significant rainfall – beating previous winter drought records – forecasters warned that the month of March would be “decisive” for the country when it comes to rainfall.

SHOW COMMENTS