French strike disruption snares UK travellers

Tuesday marked the latest one-day strike in the ongoing battle between French unions and the government over planned pension reform. But while many strikers will return to work on Wednesday others, including in key sectors like transport and refineries, will stay out.

Unions representing rail workers, waste collectors, oil refinery workers and Paris public transport operators have declared rolling strikes, while air traffic controllers and drivers are taking part in a two-day action.

Unions will meet each evening to discuss their detailed strategy for the day ahead, but here’s what we know so far about disruption to come.

Oil refineries – members of the hardline CGT union employed at the country’s oil refineries say they intend to continue their strikes and blockades. The blockade is intended to prevent supplies of petrol/gasoline and diesel getting out to filling stations, and if there is enough support for these actions it could result in filling stations running dry, as they did in autumn 2022. However, industry experts say this is unlikely to happen immediately and it will take at least three days before customers see widespread effects (assuming unions manage to achieve a full blockade).

Flights – air traffic controllers are staging a two-day strike, so disruption will continue into Wednesday with around 20 percent of all flights in and out of the major French airports cancelled. Other services may see some knock-on disruption and flights going over French airspace might have to take a longer route. The civil aviation authority expects knock-on disruption to last until Thursday morning.

Paris public transport – workers on the city’s RATP network have declared a rolling strike, so disruption will continue. RATP will produce a detailed strike timetable each day at 5pm for the following day. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday

Tram and bus services will be normal or ‘quasi normal’ with at least 8 in 10 of the normal bus services running and all tram lines running, while the RER will have all lines running but with a reduced service of between half and one third of normal trains.

Metro lines 1, 4 and 14 will run as normal (although line 14 closes at 10pm for works)

Lines 2, 5, 7, 7bis, 9 and 12 will run all day with reduced services of around 1 in 3 trains during rush hour and half or quarter of normal services the rest of the day

Lines 3, 6, 10 and 11 will run from 5.30am to 10pm with between 1 in 3 and half of normal services.

Line 13 will run from 6am to 8pm with 1 in 3 of normal services

Line 3bis will run only during the morning rush hour (6.30am to 8.30am) with 1 in 3 services

Line 8 will run only from 6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm with some stations closed.

The provisional strike timetable for Wednesday shows all Metro lines open and running all day, although with reduced services, and some shutting at 8pm or 10pm.

Trains – SNCF staff have also declared a rolling strike and rail bosses say that services will again be severely disrupted on Wednesday and Thursday. Those who can are advised to postpone their trips. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday;

TGV – expect an average of 1 in 3 of the normal services on TGV lines and budget line Ouigo, with the worst disruption on the south-west Atlantique axis

TER – the local train network will see an average of 1 in 3 services

Intercité – only 1 in 5 INtercité services will run

International – international services will also be affected with 3 out of 4 Eurostar services running, 2 in 3 Thalys (to Belgium), 1 in 3 to Italy, 1 in 6 to Germany, 1 in 3 TGV Lyria (to Switzerland) and no traffic from and to Spain.

Eurostar – Eurostar has cancelled seven London-Paris and five Paris-London trains on Wednesday, as well as two services to Lille and Amsterdam. You can find the revised strike timetable here – if your train is not listed as cancelled, Eurostar says it will be running normally.

Roadblocks – unions representing drivers have also called a two-day strike so actions such as roadblocks will continue on Wednesday. Tuesday saw several blockades of roads on the outskirts of towns including Rennes, Perpignan and Caen.

Waste collectors – the CGT union that represents waste collectors has declared a ‘rolling’ strike. This union has most support among the waste collectors in Paris, so it’s likely that the effects will be most strongly felt in the capital – expect to see uncollected bins and bags of rubbish piling up on street corners in certain areas.

Schools – most teachers staged only a one-day strike so the majority of schools will be open for the rest of the week, although some teachers will stay out for a second day. On Thursday pupils at collèges and lycées (secondary and high-schools) will stage a series of protests and blockades, so expect to see demonstrations outside schools and maybe even the odd wheelie bin on fire.

Demos – the next scheduled demos are on Saturday, March 11th.

What next?

It’s likely that further one-day strikes will be announced in addition to the ‘rolling’ actions. The pension reform bill comes back to the Assemblée nationale for debate in the week beginning March 13th and the final vote is expected to take place before March 26th.

These two weeks seem likely to represent a climax in strike actions, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that Tuesday, March 14th will see another day of widespread action.

We will update this article as new information becomes available and you can also keep up with the latest at our strike section HERE