CLIMATE CRISIS

Storms, wildfires and drought: How much the climate crisis cost France in 2022

Extreme weather including wildfires, flooding and hailstorms cost France up to €10 billion in 2022, insurers have revealed.

Published: 3 March 2023 15:06 CET
Two women walk towards the partially dry Lake Montbel, south-western France, on February 21, 2023. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP)

The report compiles data from organisations including the French insurance federation and national weather service Météo France to summarise the main climatic events of the year and their economic consequences. 

The French Federation of Insurance (France Assureurs) told Le Parisien that the cost of environmental disasters has been on the rise in recent years.

“In the 1980s, weather claims represented an average of €1 billion per year. Since 2016, the cost has been on average €3.5 billion per year”, France Assureurs told Le Parisien.

When it comes to 2022, Florence Lustman, the president of France Assureurs told Europe 1 that 2022 is “truly annus horribilis when it comes to climatic events”, adding that “climate change will force us to rethink our natural disaster framework”.

The year 2022 saw a catalogue of extreme weather events, which experts say are made more likely by the climate crisis. Some, such as the droughts and ensuing wildfires, can be linked more directly to a heating planet.

Storms

From the end of May to the beginning of July, the report found that France experienced four exceptional storm events – including hailstorms in which hailstones as big as 12cm fell – which in themselves generated one million insurance claims, costing at least €4 billion in total.

Between June 18th and July 4th alone, 267,000 homes and 337,000 vehicles were damaged. The majority of the destruction was concentrated in south-central France.

Corsica was also severely impacted by storms between August 17th and 19th, with winds of over 220 km per hour. This led to the deaths of five people, along with hundreds of homes being damaged and dozens of ships either running aground or sinking on the island’s western coastline.

Tornadoes

According to Le Parisien, the report also found that high-intensity tornadoes were more frequent in 2022 when compared with previous years. These particularly impacted north-west France, namely in Pas-de-Calais where a tornado was able to cross through over 200 kilometres of land, impacting at least 100 municipalities.

In total, the report surmised that hail, winter storms, and thunderstorms together cost about €6.4 billion in 2022.

Wildfires

During the summer of 2022, wildfires burned more than 62,000 hectares of land. For 22 French départements, the amount of land burned in 2022 increased significantly – representing at least 10 times more than the average amount burned – according to Le Monde.

Certain wildfires stood out – including those that took place in La Teste-du-Buch, Saint-Magne and Landiras (located in Gironde). Respectively, these consumed 7,000, 7,400 and 13,800 hectares worth of land. 

Fires destroyed five campsites located at the foot of the Pilat Dune.

In addition to damaging property and campsites, the fires also destroyed large swaths of forest, in Gironde especially, which will take “decades” to grow back.

Droughts

France experienced low rainfall and drought from March to July 2022. Experts consider drought to have an ‘invisible’ impact – as it can be responsible for costly issues, such as cracks in homes.

“Drought will cost about €2.5 billion in 2022”, France Assureurs told Le Parisien, adding that the organisation expects to see these costs continuing to rise as much of the country suffers the impacts of drought.

French Court of Auditors told Le Parisien that over half of France’s 19.2 million single family homes are considered to be in areas of medium or high exposure regarding drought. Accordingly to Le Monde, some 3.3 million homes, or about 16 percent of the total, are located in high-risk areas.

Drought in particular is an issue expected to cause more problems in France in the future. In January-February 2023, the country saw 32 consecutive days without any significant rainfall, breaking records for previous winter droughts.

In response, France’s environment minister, Christophe Béchu, held an emergency meeting with local authorities on Monday to address the severe shortage of rain over the winter, which risks plunging the country into another punishing drought this summer.

Looking ahead

Economically, France Assureurs expects that the cost of claims related to climate disasters could reach up to €143 billion in the next thirty years.

“For drought in particular, insurers predict a tripling of the amount of claims”, France Assureurs told Le Parisien.

For members

FOOD & DRINK

5 eco-friendly French restaurants from the new Michelin guide

If you want excellent French cuisine in beautiful locations that is also produced in a sustainable way, then look no further than out selection from the 2023 Michelin 'green star' guide.

Published: 3 March 2023 13:49 CET
Since 2020 France’s big red book of fine dining, the Michelin Guide, has included a new category. As well as its usual brand of star-ratings for restaurants and bistros, it has handed out coveted – and still quite rare – étoile vertes (green stars) to those venues that offer environmentally aware menus, using locally sourced ingredients, and that go a step further in ensuring that they operate sustainably.

“These restaurants,” according to the Michelin Guide, “offer dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments.”

It’s an award that fits the 21st-century environmental zeitgeist, with a study in 2019 finding that 76 percent of French people believe “responsible consumption” is a way in which they can be more involved in sustainable development.

To win a green star, a restaurant must justify certain ecological commitment, in their practices and the choice of their products. This means cooking with locally-sourced products, or even growing their own in a dedicated vegetable garden, but also respecting seasonality, and reducing food waste.

Currently, there are around 350 Michelin Green Star restaurants across the world, of which over 80 are in France. 

Perhaps slightly confusingly, green stars should not be confused with the Michelin Green Guide, which focuses on tourism. And nor does it mean that meals are cheaper, though you are more likely to find vegetarian options than in many classic starred restaurants. 

Here are five options that we have selected from the 2023 guide;

Auberge Sauvage (Servon, Manche)

A recent addition to the guide, after winning its star in 2022, l’Auberge Sauvage is the definition of a green-star restaurant. Chef Thomas Benady and his partner left the hustle of Paris for a slower, more sustainable life on the Bay of Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy. 

A lot of the vegetables come from the restaurant’s own garden. The rest from a local market gardener, while the fish are bought from a local fisherman operating in the seas off nearby Granville. 

“We favour products from the Bay of Mont-Saint-Michel. Our menus are imagined from the catch of the day, the harvest from local market gardeners and our vegetable garden, as well as wild foraging,” Bernady told the Guide.

“Everything is seasonal and homemade … and the wines are natural.”

Les Belles Perdrix (Saint-Émilion, Gironde)

This restaurant, in the heart of the wine-making château Troplong Mondot, is another 2022 addition to the green-star list. Chef David Charrier “offers cuisine … favouring products from the estate and rigorously selected small producers,” the Guide said.

Much of the food comes from the orchard and potager in the château’s grounds and none of it is wasted; even the prunings from the vines are used to make pellets for the biomass boiler. They also keep chickens and pigs.

Le Manoir de la Régate (Nantes, Loire-Atlantique)

“We work in a short circuit with as many producers as possible located within a radius of 35km,” chef Mathieu Peru told the Guide, on winning a star in 2021.

“Our vegetable garden supplies some of the vegetables, edible flowers and herbs, and we have chosen to cook only fish from the Erdre, the river that borders the restaurant.”

The Mirande (Avignon, Vaucluse)

A historic venue, in an 18th-century building next to Avignon’s Palais des Papes, houses another environmentally-minded gastronomic treat – where the menu explains not just what’s available to enjoy, but also exactly where it has come from, and features vegetarian dishes and, unsurprisingly, a heavy south-of-France tradition.

Even the herbs are grown on the roof of the kitchen, while the mushrooms come from a cellar that’s part of a local urban agricultural scheme, and compostable waste is collected by a local association.

Atmosphères (Le Bourget-du-Lac, Savoie)

Lac du Bourget is something of a French literary hotspot – with the likes of Lamartine, Stendhal and Maupassant breathing in the heady mountain atmosphere.

Chef Alain Perrillat-Mercerot’s lakeside restaurant adds gastronomy to the area’s delights – his menu favours freshwater fish, local cheeses and wild blueberries.

La Table du Gourmet (Riquewihr, Haut-Rhin)

Jean-Luc Brendel is an institution in the Haut-Rhin town of Riquewihr – and his green gastro venue La Table du Gourmet is just one reason why. The restaurant’s “garden to plate” menu features dishes made with produce grown in its own organic gardens just 500m from the kitchen.

“Composting and sorting selection are part of our daily lives, a henhouse provides some of our eggs and our hives produce our honey,” Brendel said when the eco-star was awarded.

In total there are 80 restaurants in France that have an étoile verte – find the full list here.

