CLIMATE CRISIS
How likely are droughts and water restrictions in France in summer 2023?
The year 2023 has barely begun, but already France is grappling with record rainfall shortages, causing major concern about more severe droughts this summer - here's what the experts predict.
Published: 21 February 2023 13:46 CET
A fish bone lying on a dry bed of the River Loire at Montjean-sur-Loire, western France on June 16, 2022 (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
CLIMATE CRISIS
Rain-free France matches record 31-day dry spell
France has matched its record dry spell of 31 days without significant rainfall, the country's weather service said on Tuesday, amid concerns over water reserves in parts of Europe still reeling from last year's severe drought.
Published: 21 February 2023 12:17 CET
