Rallies in French capital call for peace in Ukraine

Protesters in Paris on Saturday demanded peace for Ukraine, a day after activists marked one year since the Russian invasion.

Published: 25 February 2023 18:07 CET
Protestors take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine, in Paris, on February 25th, 2023, on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

Several hundred people sang Ukraine’s national anthem at Place de la Republique in Paris before Ukrainian children dressed in traditional costume led a procession.

Hand on his heart, 73-year-old Volodymyr Kraftchenko, who fled Ukraine a year ago, condemned “those who violated our land and our rights”.

People take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine, in Paris, on February 25th, 2023. Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

There were also protests in Berlin, where about 10,000 people braved the falling snow to call for negotiations with Moscow rather than weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

On Friday, thousands of protesters across Europe marched against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Members of the public attend a gathering in support of Ukraine on the Place de la Republique in Paris on February 24th, 2023, on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Leaders around the world weighed in on the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine, the large majority pledging firm support for Kyiv despite Moscow’s defiance.

President Emmanuel Macron reiterated France’s support for Ukraine. “People of Ukraine, France stands by your side. To solidarity. To victory. To peace”, he tweeted.

On Saturday Macron announced he would visit China in early April, asking Beijing to help “put pressure” on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Macron urged Beijing “not to supply any arms to Russia” and sought Beijing’s help to “exert pressure on Russia to ensure it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons and it stops this aggression prior to negotiations”.

On Friday the French president spoke on the phone to Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where he said that “pressure on and isolation of Russia must be increased” to force Moscow to “give up” on its attack, according to his Elysee Palace office.

Erdogan has been able to maintain relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin by refusing to join Western sanctions on Russia and ramping up bilateral trade during the war.

The Turkish leader has used his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate an end to the conflict.

Turkey hosted two early rounds of peace talks and helped strike a UN-backed agreement restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

Erdogan has also repeatedly tried to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Turkey for truce talks. His office said that he called for a “just peace” in Ukraine in a Friday phone call with Putin.

France’s Macron urges China to “put pressure” on Russia to end war

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he would visit China in early April, urging Beijing to help "put pressure" on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Published: 25 February 2023 12:49 CET
Updated: 25 February 2023 15:29 CET
Speaking a day after Beijing called for urgent peace talks and released a plan to end the year-long conflict, Macron said: “the fact that China is engaging in peace efforts is a good thing”.

On Friday, China released a 12-point position paper on the conflict calling for urgent peace talks and a “political settlement” to the Ukraine crisis. Several Western powers rebuffed the proposals and also warned against Beijing’s close ties to Moscow.

Talking on the sidelines of an agricultural show in Paris, the French leader said peace was only possible if “Russian aggression was halted, troops withdrawn, and the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and its people was respected”.

Timed to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Chinese paper urges all parties to “support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible”.

It also makes clear its opposition to not only the use of nuclear weapons, but the threat of deploying them, after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to use Moscow’s atomic arsenal in the conflict.

Macron urged Beijing “not to supply any arms to Russia” and sought Beijing’s help to “exert pressure on Russia to ensure it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons and it stops this aggression prior to negotiations”.

Macron said in an interview last weekend that he wanted Russia to be defeated in its war with Ukraine, but not “crushed”.

“I want Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position,” he told French newspapers JDD and Le Figaro and broadcaster France Inter.

But he did not, like some, want the fight to be taken on to Russian soil. Such people, he said, “want above all to crush Russia.

“This has never been the position of France and it never will be.”

Lukashenko visit

China has been looking to play a role as mediator in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Beijing announced earlier on Saturday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would visit China from February 28th to March 2nd.

Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin and Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine and Russia, allowed Moscow to use its territory to launch its invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was planning to meet China’s Xi Jinping and expressed hope that China would support a “just peace”.

Beijing has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the conflict, while maintaining close ties with strategic ally Russia.

On Thursday, China abstained from a UN General Assembly vote demanding that Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Russia has said it appreciated Beijing’s efforts to settle the conflict but that any solution should recognise Kremlin control over four Ukrainian regions.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden said there was no proof that China had provided weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

